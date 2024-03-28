1. Tadcaster in the 1990s
The Tower Brewery of Bass brewers pictured in August 1996. Photo: Mike Cowling
A farmer near Towton gathers his last harvest as summer comes to an end and autumn draws ever closer in September 1997. Photo: James Hardisty
This is artist Kath Morrill pictured in July 1999 who produced paint which smells of various aromas, which include, strawberries, bananas, coconut, orange peel, bubblegum and popcorn. The mother-of-two, from Barkston Ash near Tadcaster, was also planning to produce aroma paint for adults with smells such as gin and tonic, marijuana, pherimones and lager. Photo: Giles Rocholl
Do you remember Geoff and Angela Pears. They ran the The Crown Inn at Bolton Percy near Tadcaster. The couple are pictured in August 1997. Photo: Mike Cowling
The village of Towton boasted more than 2,000 Christmas lights in December 1996 for a population of just 200. Lights organiser and resident Don Copley is pictured with young visitor Charlotte Pratt. Photo: Mike Cowling
Tadcaster Grammar School's under-18s hockey squad pictured in March 1997. Pictured, back row from left, are Amanda Blacker, Rachel Thompson, Stacey Wilton, Donna Gibbs, Louise Malkinson, Sarah Northfield, Claire Brownhill, Susie Richmond, Jenny Burton, Cath Pedley (coach). Front row, from left, are Catherine Turner, Jeni Wilson, Jo-Anne Milner, Anna Perkins, Tonya Lawson, Lucy McNamara, Amanda Paver and Sara Beardmore. Photo: Roy Fox