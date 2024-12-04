A Harrogate landmark is set to go under the hammer with planning permission for conversion to offices and residential accommodation.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former St Mary’s church off Cold Bath Road in Harrogate is to go up for auction this month with a guide price of £415,000.

The Grade II* listed building, which closed as a parish church in 2007, will appear among 177 other properties and plots of land in the next online live-streamed auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on Tuesday, December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former St Mary’s church off Cold Bath Road | Third Party

The church was built in 1916 in 14th century English Gothic style and designed by prominent architect Walter Tapper. Empty and disused for almost two decades, the building now has approval and listed building consent for conversion to a mixed-use development that auctioneers say includes offices and residential use as well as parking spaces for 13 cars.

Inside the former St Mary's Church. | Third Party

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a great opportunity for an investor or a developer in the sought-after Cold Bath Road area of Harrogate where the property market is particularly buoyant.

“St Mary’s church itself is a beautiful old stone building that is much loved by Harrogate residents and it would be fantastic to see it get a new lease of life in the hands of an imaginative new owner.”

For more information about the former St Mary’s Church, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, visit: sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on December 10, with bidder registration closing on December 9.