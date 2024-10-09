Historic colour-tinted postcards put Leeds city centre landmarks in focus

1. Briggate
A postmark of August 18, 1903 showing Briggate looking north from the junction with Boar Lane and Duncan Street. Sutton's mantle warehouse is on the corner on the left, on the site now occupied by McDonalds. Many people are out and about including a policeman in the middle of the road. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
2. Briggate
Looking north from the junction with Boar Lane and Duncan Street circa 1900s.. Sutton's Mantle Warehouse on the left has businesses including Palmer & Co., candle manufacturers, on the upper floors. On the right are J.W. Bean & Son, booksellers, George Jackson and Lockhart's cafe. A postal date of 19th April 1906 is stamped on the back but the picture is likely to date to a few years previous to this, since the Bull and Mouth Hotel, seen to the left of centre here, has not yet been extended upwards, as it appears in photos of c1904. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
3. Duncan Street and Boar Lane
Postcard view looking west along Duncan Street towards Boar Lane. On the right are Hopkin's Cash Drapery Stores and William Wragg, pork butcher. The junction with Briggate is further along with Holy Trinity Church in the background. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
4. Boar lane
Looking east along Boar Lane towards the junction with Briggate, then Duncan Street following on in the background. On the left is Trinity House then Sutton's Mantle Warehouse. On the right is the Trevelyan Temperance Hotel with shops at ground floor level including Rose & Co., provisions merchants, of 5 Boar Lane. Trams can be seen on the road. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
5. Corn Exchange
Boar Lane looking east towards Duncan Street, showing the Corn Exchange in the background. On the left are the premises of J. Jones, costumier, while shops on the right (on the ground floor of the Trevelyan Temperance Hotel)include Richard Boston & Sons, fish salesmen. Taken during the early part of the 20th century. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
6. Duncan Street
Looking towards Boar Lane from Duncan Street. Three trams in a yellow and red livery can be seen, including one emerging from Briggate on the right. Many pedestrians and a horse and carriage are also visible in this early 20th century view. The spire of Holy Trinity Church is seen in the background. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
