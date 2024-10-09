Historic colour-tinted postcards put Leeds city centre landmarks in focus

2 . Briggate

Looking north from the junction with Boar Lane and Duncan Street circa 1900s.. Sutton's Mantle Warehouse on the left has businesses including Palmer & Co., candle manufacturers, on the upper floors. On the right are J.W. Bean & Son, booksellers, George Jackson and Lockhart's cafe. A postal date of 19th April 1906 is stamped on the back but the picture is likely to date to a few years previous to this, since the Bull and Mouth Hotel, seen to the left of centre here, has not yet been extended upwards, as it appears in photos of c1904. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council