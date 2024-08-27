43 high flying photos take you back to Leeds in 1966

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

These high flying photos celebrate a year in the life of your Leeds in the mid 1960s.

1966 was a 12 months which featured construction work in progress on the building of a new terminal at Leeds and Bradford Airport which would replace the one damaged by fire in May 1965. A control tower is also being built and as demonstrated by the busy car park in the foreground, services were not disrupted at all during the period of the build. Temporary passenger accommodation was provided in the old Avro flight shed used during the war, until the new terminal was completed in May 1968. The photo is one of 43 showcasing life around the city. Memories from the city centre are in focus with reflections from city suburbs including Richmond Hill, Scholes and Roundhay all featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds Bradford Airport showing construction work in progress in September 1966 on the building of a new terminal.

1. Yeadon

Leeds Bradford Airport showing construction work in progress in September 1966 on the building of a new terminal. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking towards Garden Street from the roundabout at the junction of Marsh Lane, Duke Street (in foreground), Kirkgate and East Street. Businesses on Garden Street are K. Clynes & Son, rags and waste, at no.7, J. Cohda, mantle manufacturer at no.9 and A.W. Angus & Co. Ltd., printers and bookbinders at no.13. Pictured in June 1966.

2. Bank

Looking towards Garden Street from the roundabout at the junction of Marsh Lane, Duke Street (in foreground), Kirkgate and East Street. Businesses on Garden Street are K. Clynes & Son, rags and waste, at no.7, J. Cohda, mantle manufacturer at no.9 and A.W. Angus & Co. Ltd., printers and bookbinders at no.13. Pictured in June 1966. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A queue on the A1 south of Wetherby at the junction with the Leeds road in April 1966 which carried a line of cars right back to Collingham.

3. Wetherby

A queue on the A1 south of Wetherby at the junction with the Leeds road in April 1966 which carried a line of cars right back to Collingham. | YPN

England fans gather round a television set in the window of a Leeds shop to watch the World Cup in 1966.

4. Leeds city centre

England fans gather round a television set in the window of a Leeds shop to watch the World Cup in 1966. | YPN

Briggate in December 1966.

5. Leeds city centre

Briggate in December 1966. | YPN

March 1966 and pictured is Joe James 'Dick' Russell who decided to retire as secretary of the Yorkshire League.

6. Local football

March 1966 and pictured is Joe James 'Dick' Russell who decided to retire as secretary of the Yorkshire League. | YPN

