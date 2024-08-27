1966 was a 12 months which featured construction work in progress on the building of a new terminal at Leeds and Bradford Airport which would replace the one damaged by fire in May 1965. A control tower is also being built and as demonstrated by the busy car park in the foreground, services were not disrupted at all during the period of the build. Temporary passenger accommodation was provided in the old Avro flight shed used during the war, until the new terminal was completed in May 1968. The photo is one of 43 showcasing life around the city. Memories from the city centre are in focus with reflections from city suburbs including Richmond Hill, Scholes and Roundhay all featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia