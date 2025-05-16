These images celebrate 12 months in the life of the community in 1999 - a year which was dominated in part by one issue, a proposed rugby league merger between Hunslet Hawks and Bramley with the new club playing matches at Headingley. It never happened. Other photos in this collection celebrate community spirit in the suburb and feature a range of news topics from the opening of a new bingo hall through to a controversial revamp at a well-known boozer. They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Hunslet home in 1999. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia