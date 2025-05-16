16 heart-warming photos take you back to Hunslet at the end of the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 04:45 BST

These heart-warming photos turn the spotlight on Hunslet at the end of the 1990s.

These images celebrate 12 months in the life of the community in 1999 - a year which was dominated in part by one issue, a proposed rugby league merger between Hunslet Hawks and Bramley with the new club playing matches at Headingley. It never happened. Other photos in this collection celebrate community spirit in the suburb and feature a range of news topics from the opening of a new bingo hall through to a controversial revamp at a well-known boozer. They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Hunslet home in 1999. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

September 1999 and children from Hunslet Hall Early Years Centre helped launch a new road safety campaign. Pictured, left to right, are Danny McDevitt, Abbey Goodyear, Zoe Fawcett and John Duke.

1. Hunslet in 1999

September 1999 and children from Hunslet Hall Early Years Centre helped launch a new road safety campaign. Pictured, left to right, are Danny McDevitt, Abbey Goodyear, Zoe Fawcett and John Duke. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

June 1999 and Morrisons shop assistants at its Hunslet store spend the day in traditional dress to mark the supermarket's 100th birthday. Pictured, from left, are Judith Dyson, Vicky Twidle, Carol Loughlan and Catherine Hiley.

2. Hunslet in 1999

June 1999 and Morrisons shop assistants at its Hunslet store spend the day in traditional dress to mark the supermarket's 100th birthday. Pictured, from left, are Judith Dyson, Vicky Twidle, Carol Loughlan and Catherine Hiley. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

This is Ken Holdsworth, a volunteer worker at Hunslet Boys and Girls Club for 40 years. He was given a long service award from the NABC Clubs for Young People in November 1999.

3. Hunslet in 1999

This is Ken Holdsworth, a volunteer worker at Hunslet Boys and Girls Club for 40 years. He was given a long service award from the NABC Clubs for Young People in November 1999. | YPN Photo: YPN

November 1999 and Leeds born writer Don Townsley launched his new book The Hunslet Engine Works alongside a 1898 Hunslet Engine.

4. Hunslet in 1999

November 1999 and Leeds born writer Don Townsley launched his new book The Hunslet Engine Works alongside a 1898 Hunslet Engine. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

This is Brian Swales who was retiring after 50 years service at the Schneider electrical group in Hunslet.

5. Hunslet in 1999

This is Brian Swales who was retiring after 50 years service at the Schneider electrical group in Hunslet. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Meet Hunslet Golden wedding couple Audrey and Arthur Smith whose anniversary was on Millennium Eve.

6. Hunslet in 1999

Meet Hunslet Golden wedding couple Audrey and Arthur Smith whose anniversary was on Millennium Eve. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

