12 harmonious photos take you back to Hyde Park in the 1940s

These harmonious photos chart a decade in the life of Hyde Park and its residents in the 1940s.

The gallery of images provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of those at the heart of the community during the decade, part of which was spent against the backdrop of the Second World War. Local landmarks, school photos, well-travelled streets as well as shops and factories. The are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Brudenell Road on the left by the junction with Welton Road. A telephone box is in the foreground behind which is the Hyde Park Picture House. Pictured in November 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Pupils at Hyde Park Preparatory School taken in 1945. Among the pupils is William Thornton Moyle, born in September 1937, whose parents later moved to Newquay and he became a teacher at Stoke Damerel School in Plymouth. He is seen third from left on the second row from the top. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Newark Cafe on Cardigan Road pictured in August 1947. A notice attached to a large tree in the garden possibly advertises the menu. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The north side of Brudenell Road showing shops from numbers 58 to 62. At number 58 is 'H. Wade, chemist and optician', number 60 is 'H. Binks, family butcher' and number 62 is 'Jesse Stephenson Ltd, grocers'. In the window above number 58 there is a sign for 'H. Barrett Wade, dental surgeon'. Pictured in November 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Fred Mack & Son, Newsagent & Stationers. Premises also housed the Brudenell Lending Library. Brick structure with blackout markings and broken glass to roof ( possibly air raid shelter ) can be seen on pavement. Pictured in October 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking west showing the house on Chestnut Avenue in May 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

