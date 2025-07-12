12 harmonious photos take you back to Hyde Park in the 1940s

2 . Hyde Park in the 1940s

Pupils at Hyde Park Preparatory School taken in 1945. Among the pupils is William Thornton Moyle, born in September 1937, whose parents later moved to Newquay and he became a teacher at Stoke Damerel School in Plymouth. He is seen third from left on the second row from the top. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net