The landmarks and locations featured in this photo gallery focusing on the 1970s will be familiar to a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. Streets in focus include Hunslet Road and Waterloo Road as well as landmarks such as The Garden Gate pub. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
16 harmonious photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1970s
These wonderful collection of photos turn the spotlight on a decade of memories in Hunslet.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.