16 harmonious photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1970s

Published 8th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful collection of photos turn the spotlight on a decade of memories in Hunslet.

The landmarks and locations featured in this photo gallery focusing on the 1970s will be familiar to a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. Streets in focus include Hunslet Road and Waterloo Road as well as landmarks such as The Garden Gate pub. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Hunslet Liberal Club on Waterloo Road in May 1979. The Garden Gate Hotel is on the left.

1. Hunslet in the 1970s

Hunslet Liberal Club on Waterloo Road in May 1979. The Garden Gate Hotel is on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

September 1979 and a view across from the Hunslet distributor across to Low Whitehouse Row and the firm of Union Tarpaulins.

2. Hunslet in the 1970s

September 1979 and a view across from the Hunslet distributor across to Low Whitehouse Row and the firm of Union Tarpaulins. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Meadow Lane in May 1976. The photo was taken in support of a planning application by Ascott Motors, left of centre. It was for the demolition of existing car showroom and the building of a new one.

3. Hunslet in the 1970s

Meadow Lane in May 1976. The photo was taken in support of a planning application by Ascott Motors, left of centre. It was for the demolition of existing car showroom and the building of a new one. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Conservative Club on Dewsbury Road pictured in June 1970s.

4. Hunslet in the 1970s

The Conservative Club on Dewsbury Road pictured in June 1970s. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Burton Street looking west towards the junction with Dewsbury Road pictured in September 1979.

5. Hunslet in the 1970s

Burton Street looking west towards the junction with Dewsbury Road pictured in September 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

September 1974 and this photo shows a side view of no. 11 Powell Street, a derelict semi-detached house with graffiti covering the walls. This house was shortly to be demolished.

6. Hunslet in the 1970s

September 1974 and this photo shows a side view of no. 11 Powell Street, a derelict semi-detached house with graffiti covering the walls. This house was shortly to be demolished. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

