Published 19th May 2025, 12:00 BST

These harmonious photos capture a slice of life around Headingley in the 1940s.

Local landmarks as well as shops, traffic and travel and new developments all feature in this wonderful trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Looking east at the junction of Kirkstall Lane and Queenswood Drive. A bus for City Square drives away with advertisements for Leeds Co-op and Ramsdens. Two boys cross the road on the right. Pictured in October 1949.

Looking east at the junction of Kirkstall Lane and Queenswood Drive. A bus for City Square drives away with advertisements for Leeds Co-op and Ramsdens. Two boys cross the road on the right. Pictured in October 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Close up of an inscribed tablet from October 1943 marking the site of a local Saxon Wapentake meeting place under a shire oak tree which collapsed in May 1941.

Close up of an inscribed tablet from October 1943 marking the site of a local Saxon Wapentake meeting place under a shire oak tree which collapsed in May 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Martin's dyers and cleaners Ltd, at number 32 Otley Road by the junction with Wood Lane. Wood Lane Chambers are next door. Pictured in October 1942.

Martin's dyers and cleaners Ltd, at number 32 Otley Road by the junction with Wood Lane. Wood Lane Chambers are next door. Pictured in October 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops on the north east side of Otley Road pictured in October 1942. Among them left to right are Martins Dyers and Cleaners, The fuel Shop, G. Cook & Son, P & M Hairdressers, Barclays Bank, G. Arthur Bartram and Cliffords. There is a sign on the right saying Harold Wray, plumber & electrician. The corner of Wood Lane is visible to the left of the photo.

Shops on the north east side of Otley Road pictured in October 1942. Among them left to right are Martins Dyers and Cleaners, The fuel Shop, G. Cook & Son, P & M Hairdressers, Barclays Bank, G. Arthur Bartram and Cliffords. There is a sign on the right saying Harold Wray, plumber & electrician. The corner of Wood Lane is visible to the left of the photo. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

View looking east north east along Kirkstall Lane. Queenswood Drive and Langdale Terrace are on the left. Pictured in October 1949.

View looking east north east along Kirkstall Lane. Queenswood Drive and Langdale Terrace are on the left. Pictured in October 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Woodland Park Road, foreground, at the junction with Grove Lane in October 1941.

Woodland Park Road, foreground, at the junction with Grove Lane in October 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

