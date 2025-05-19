4 . Headingley in the 1940s

Shops on the north east side of Otley Road pictured in October 1942. Among them left to right are Martins Dyers and Cleaners, The fuel Shop, G. Cook & Son, P & M Hairdressers, Barclays Bank, G. Arthur Bartram and Cliffords. There is a sign on the right saying Harold Wray, plumber & electrician. The corner of Wood Lane is visible to the left of the photo. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net