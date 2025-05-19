1. Headingley in the 1940s
Looking east at the junction of Kirkstall Lane and Queenswood Drive. A bus for City Square drives away with advertisements for Leeds Co-op and Ramsdens. Two boys cross the road on the right. Pictured in October 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Headingley in the 1940s
Close up of an inscribed tablet from October 1943 marking the site of a local Saxon Wapentake meeting place under a shire oak tree which collapsed in May 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Headingley in the 1940s
Martin's dyers and cleaners Ltd, at number 32 Otley Road by the junction with Wood Lane. Wood Lane Chambers are next door. Pictured in October 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Headingley in the 1940s
Shops on the north east side of Otley Road pictured in October 1942. Among them left to right are Martins Dyers and Cleaners, The fuel Shop, G. Cook & Son, P & M Hairdressers, Barclays Bank, G. Arthur Bartram and Cliffords. There is a sign on the right saying Harold Wray, plumber & electrician. The corner of Wood Lane is visible to the left of the photo. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Headingley in the 1940s
View looking east north east along Kirkstall Lane. Queenswood Drive and Langdale Terrace are on the left. Pictured in October 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Headingley in the 1940s
Woodland Park Road, foreground, at the junction with Grove Lane in October 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net