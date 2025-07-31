17 harmonious photos take you back to Harehills in the 1990s

Tradition is at the heart of these wonderful photos charting a decade in the life of Harehills.

They turn back the clock to the 1990s and bring into focus a sense of community spirit and pride. It was a decade which proved a cut above the rest with regulars at a closure threatened well known pub determined to fight for its future. Shops, restaurants and local landmarks are also in focus in this gallery powered by photos from the YEP archive.

David Miles of Malcolm's Barbers gives a haircut to Len Myers, who has been coming to the shop for 55 years. Pictured in February 1997.

David Miles of Malcolm's Barbers gives a haircut to Len Myers, who has been coming to the shop for 55 years. Pictured in February 1997.

The Fforde Grene pub was threatened with closure in September 1996. Pictured are regulars Jack Senior, Larry Callaghan, and John Dowkes, who had been drinking at the boozer for more than 40 years.

The Fforde Grene pub was threatened with closure in September 1996. Pictured are regulars Jack Senior, Larry Callaghan, and John Dowkes, who had been drinking at the boozer for more than 40 years.

Karen McDonald and her ceramic mural at her home in Harehills in October 1995.

Karen McDonald and her ceramic mural at her home in Harehills in October 1995.

Residents of Roberts Court protest in October 1995 after their access was blocked by building work leaving disabled pensioners with an extra mile to walk if they need to get to the shops or Post Office. Pictured, from left, are Sylvia and Alexander Turner and William and Margaret Bradley.

Residents of Roberts Court protest in October 1995 after their access was blocked by building work leaving disabled pensioners with an extra mile to walk if they need to get to the shops or Post Office. Pictured, from left, are Sylvia and Alexander Turner and William and Margaret Bradley.

April 1996 and pupils and parents cross Harehills Lane at the spot usually controlled by a lollipop warden.

April 1996 and pupils and parents cross Harehills Lane at the spot usually controlled by a lollipop warden.

Harehills W.M.C. members - Keith Walton, Les Pullan, Peter Ghiloni - enjoy a bargain beer in October 1995.

Harehills W.M.C. members - Keith Walton, Les Pullan, Peter Ghiloni - enjoy a bargain beer in October 1995.

