1. Hyde Park in the 1960s
Two young boys make their way down King's Road brandishing their fishing nets in 1969. On the right is a high stone-built wall, behind which are All Hallows' C of E Church and Parish Hall. In the background is a row of terraced houses fronting King's Road. | Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier
2. Hyde Park in the 1960s
Children playing in Howden Street which runs up from Queen's Road to King's Road. This is a back street into which the back yards of terraced houses on Howden Place (seen on the left here) and Howden Terrace open. Pictured in 1969. | Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier
3. Hyde Park in the 1960s
A view from November 1963 looking from Osborne Place up Back Woodsley Grove to Osborne View. On the left is a cleared site where the Verdun Streets had stood, then Woodsley Grove. The houses were through properties with entrances seen here from Back Woodsley Grove. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hyde Park in the 1960s
Alexandra Road in January 1968. To the left is the corner of Maryland Terrace. The shop with advertisement for Horniman's tea in the window is 39 Alexandra Road | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hyde Park in the 1960s
Looking from Osborne View to Back Osborne Street, these were though properties with entrances on Osborne Street which is to the right. The off licence shop is number 28 Osborne Street, 23 Back Osborne Street. Pictured in November 1963. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hyde Parkin the 1960s
Two back-to-back houses on Back Osborne Street, number 5 is on the left, 7 to the right. Pictured in November 1963. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
