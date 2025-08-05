19 harmonious photos take you back to Hyde Park in the 1960s

These fantastic photos capture an unvarnished age of innocence in an inner city suburb in the 1960s.

Children at play spearheads this photo gallery of memories charting life around Hyde Park during the decade. Local landmarks, well-travelled streets as well as corner shops and cafes are also in focus in this wonderful trip down memory lane. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of Eric Jaquier whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of Leeds Bridewell, the Victorian 'Town Lock Up' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Two young boys make their way down King's Road brandishing their fishing nets in 1969. On the right is a high stone-built wall, behind which are All Hallows' C of E Church and Parish Hall. In the background is a row of terraced houses fronting King's Road.

| Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier

Children playing in Howden Street which runs up from Queen's Road to King's Road. This is a back street into which the back yards of terraced houses on Howden Place (seen on the left here) and Howden Terrace open. Pictured in 1969.

| Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier

A view from November 1963 looking from Osborne Place up Back Woodsley Grove to Osborne View. On the left is a cleared site where the Verdun Streets had stood, then Woodsley Grove. The houses were through properties with entrances seen here from Back Woodsley Grove.

| West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Alexandra Road in January 1968. To the left is the corner of Maryland Terrace. The shop with advertisement for Horniman's tea in the window is 39 Alexandra Road

| West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Looking from Osborne View to Back Osborne Street, these were though properties with entrances on Osborne Street which is to the right. The off licence shop is number 28 Osborne Street, 23 Back Osborne Street. Pictured in November 1963.

| West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Two back-to-back houses on Back Osborne Street, number 5 is on the left, 7 to the right. Pictured in November 1963.

| West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

