14 hardworking photos celebrate Leeds trade and industry in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

These hardworking photos celebrate Leeds’s trade and industry during the 1970s.

The gallery, powered by the YEP archive, takes you inside factories as well as outside the headquarters of a number of well known firms who employed a local workforce to manufacture goods and services to sell at home and abroad. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of trade and industry around Leeds in the 1970s

1. Leeds trade and industry

Enjoy these photo memories of trade and industry around Leeds in the 1970s | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Part of one of the electrical workshops at the Belgrave works in Stanningley pictured in January 1973.

2. Leeds trade and industry

Part of one of the electrical workshops at the Belgrave works in Stanningley pictured in January 1973. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Part of the light and airy workroom in Robanne's new premises pictured in September 1979.

3. Leeds trade and industry

Part of the light and airy workroom in Robanne's new premises pictured in September 1979. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Spring and suspension specialists Jonas Woodhead Ltd pictured in August 1976.

4. Leeds trade and industry

Spring and suspension specialists Jonas Woodhead Ltd pictured in August 1976. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Yorkshire Cash Register premises on Town Street in Armeley pictured in January 1978.

5. Leeds trade and industry

The Yorkshire Cash Register premises on Town Street in Armeley pictured in January 1978. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The warehouse at J. Rivlin Ltd in April 1974.

6. Leeds trade and industry

The warehouse at J. Rivlin Ltd in April 1974. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice