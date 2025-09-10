Happy photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1980s

Pubs and restaurants take centre stage in these humble photos which chart a decade in the life of Horsforth and its residents.

The Bridge and The Fleece are featured in this gallery of memories from the 1980s as well as much-loved eateries from back in the day including The Outside Inn, Roman Gardens, Morty's and Villa Bianca. Local landmarks such as Hall Park are also in focus as well as the former former Glen Royal cinema. READ MORE: 29 humble photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Bridge pub on Low Lane pictured in March 1987.

Do you remember the Roman Gardens restaurant? Pictured in July 1980.

The Fleece on New Road Side in January 1982. David Esplain was the licensee at time.

Did you eat at Morty's restaurant on New Road Side? Pictured in April 1983 It welcomed a host of customers who came back for its special combination of good food and pleasant atmosphere.

September 1983 and fashionistas were shopping at Pants Corner.

Jack Fulton Frozen Foods opened its 'Frozen Food Centre' on Town Street in August 1981. The firm had been in the town for some time but it became obvious that the original premises were too small.

Jack Fulton Frozen Foods opened its 'Frozen Food Centre' on Town Street in August 1981. The firm had been in the town for some time but it became obvious that the original premises were too small. | YPN Photo: YPN

