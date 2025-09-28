Happy-go-lucky photos take you back to Hemsworth in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

These happy-go-lucky photos chart a decade in the life of Hemsworth and its residents.

They turn back the clock to the 1990s and showcase how community spirit was very much alive and kicking around the town. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, focus on the stories making the news headlines as well as local sport, fundraising, pubs, restaurants, shops and politics. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 wonderful photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1997 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Ex-miners Leslie Hepton, left and Tom Hanbyare pictured enjoying a pint at Hemsworth Miners Welfare Club in January 1996.

1. Hemsworth in the 1990s

Ex-miners Leslie Hepton, left and Tom Hanbyare pictured enjoying a pint at Hemsworth Miners Welfare Club in January 1996. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Members of the Hemsworth Library Action group and staff prepared for a long wait at the newly-closed Sheffield library where protesters have occupied it in December 1995.

2. Hemsworth in the 1990s

Members of the Hemsworth Library Action group and staff prepared for a long wait at the newly-closed Sheffield library where protesters have occupied it in December 1995. | Chris Lawton Photo: Chris Lawton

Photo Sales
The waiting game. Polling officers Nigel Collingworth, left, and Kevin Straw, pictured outside the polling station at the Anglers Retreat pub in February 1996. It was the smallest polling station in the Hemsworth by-election, catering for only 18 voters.

3. Hemsworth in the 1990s

The waiting game. Polling officers Nigel Collingworth, left, and Kevin Straw, pictured outside the polling station at the Anglers Retreat pub in February 1996. It was the smallest polling station in the Hemsworth by-election, catering for only 18 voters. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Counting the votes at the Hemsworth by-election in Februarey 1996.

4. Hemsworth in the 1990s

Counting the votes at the Hemsworth by-election in Februarey 1996. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
December 1995 and horticulture students Ian Wright, right, and Shaun Brummitt are pictured working in the conservation garden at Hemsworth College, which had been designed by students.

5. Hemsworth in the 1990s

December 1995 and horticulture students Ian Wright, right, and Shaun Brummitt are pictured working in the conservation garden at Hemsworth College, which had been designed by students. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Jon Trickett celebrates being elected Labour MP for Hemsworth in February 1996.

6. Hemsworth in the 1990s

Jon Trickett celebrates being elected Labour MP for Hemsworth in February 1996. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hemsworth
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice