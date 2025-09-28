Happy-go-lucky photos take you back to Hemsworth in the 1990s

1. Hemsworth in the 1990s
Ex-miners Leslie Hepton, left and Tom Hanbyare pictured enjoying a pint at Hemsworth Miners Welfare Club in January 1996. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
Members of the Hemsworth Library Action group and staff prepared for a long wait at the newly-closed Sheffield library where protesters have occupied it in December 1995. | Chris Lawton Photo: Chris Lawton
The waiting game. Polling officers Nigel Collingworth, left, and Kevin Straw, pictured outside the polling station at the Anglers Retreat pub in February 1996. It was the smallest polling station in the Hemsworth by-election, catering for only 18 voters. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
Counting the votes at the Hemsworth by-election in Februarey 1996. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
December 1995 and horticulture students Ian Wright, right, and Shaun Brummitt are pictured working in the conservation garden at Hemsworth College, which had been designed by students. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
Jon Trickett celebrates being elected Labour MP for Hemsworth in February 1996. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson