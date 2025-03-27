Gracious photos take you back to Gipton in the 1930s

2 . Gipton in the 1930s

A row of shops on Easterly Road pictured in June 1935 looking from the junction with Gipton Wood Road. The parade of shops includes F.A Robson chemists, Beaumonts fruit shop and a bakery on the corner. A Tetley sign hangs above the bakery. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net