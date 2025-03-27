Gracious photos take you back to Gipton in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 09:42 BST

A butchers and a bakers (but not a candlestick makers) are featured in this trip down memory lane charting a decade in the life of Gipton.

Fish and chips and groceries are also in focus in this gallery of memories which provides a fascinating in sight into the LS8 community in the 1930s. Brander Road, Easterly Road as well as are all included in this rewind to what feels like a more innocent age. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The bakery business premises of Florence Gadsby on Hollin Park Parade in March 1931. On the left is W.& E. Drennan.

1. Gipton in the 1930s

The bakery business premises of Florence Gadsby on Hollin Park Parade in March 1931. On the left is W.& E. Drennan. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A row of shops on Easterly Road pictured in June 1935 looking from the junction with Gipton Wood Road. The parade of shops includes F.A Robson chemists, Beaumonts fruit shop and a bakery on the corner. A Tetley sign hangs above the bakery.

2. Gipton in the 1930s

A row of shops on Easterly Road pictured in June 1935 looking from the junction with Gipton Wood Road. The parade of shops includes F.A Robson chemists, Beaumonts fruit shop and a bakery on the corner. A Tetley sign hangs above the bakery. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
J. Whelan, tobacconist, newsagents and Post Office on Brander Road pictured in April 1939.

3. Gipton in the 1930s

J. Whelan, tobacconist, newsagents and Post Office on Brander Road pictured in April 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Brander Road which was the grocers premises of J.A Foster pictured in April 1939. On the left Frank Morritt, butchers, can be seen.

4. Gipton in the 1930s

Brander Road which was the grocers premises of J.A Foster pictured in April 1939. On the left Frank Morritt, butchers, can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Easterly Road in April 1939 with Herbert Kirkman in focus, a newsagents shop also selling sweets, tobacco and boasting a lending library.

5. Gipton in the 1930s

Easterly Road in April 1939 with Herbert Kirkman in focus, a newsagents shop also selling sweets, tobacco and boasting a lending library. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Butchers JH Dewhurst Ltd on Easterly Road pictured in April 1938. An illegal sign has been marked out on photo.

6. Gipton in the 1930s

Butchers JH Dewhurst Ltd on Easterly Road pictured in April 1938. An illegal sign has been marked out on photo. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice