These wonderful photos take you around Leeds city centre in the 1960s.

These wonderful photos take you around Leeds city centre in the 1960s.

Landmarks and well-travelled streets such as The Headrow and Briggate are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane. The photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life during the decade which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Duncan Street looking west towards Boar Lane, taken from the junction with Call Lane in January 1964. On the left are two public houses, the Star & Garter and the Duncan.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Headrow from the junction with King Charles Street. Schofields department store is on the site of Victoria Arcade and the former Schofields store, part of which dated back to 1901 when Snowden Schofield first opened a draper's shop here. In 1987 the site was redeveloped into the Schofields Shopping Centre now known as The Headrow Shopping Centre. Lewis's department store is on the left, with the Odeon Cinema further along.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking along New Briggate from The Headrow. On the right is the Odeon Cinema, which is showing the film 'Inherit the Wind' starring Spencer Tracy, Fredric March and Gene Kelly, which was originally released in 1960/61. PIC: Copyright The Francis Frith Collection

| Copyright The Francis Frith Collection

Burton's shop and Burton's Arcade on Briggate. To the left is John Collier, tailering, and to the right Freeman, Hardy, Willis, then Marks and Spencer. Burton's at this time were trading in the old Imperial Hotel building. This closed in March 1961 and was demolished and rebuilt on a new Burtons Store. Marks and Spencer is on the site of the Rialto Cinema.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Alderman J.S. Walsh, Lord Mayor of Leeds, and Mayoress attending the official opening of the new office of the Westminster Bank on Park Row in January 1967. It occupied the site of the former Beckett's Bank, which opened in June 1867; this merged with Westminster in 1920 and continued on the site until being demolished around 1964.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Warehouses near Salem Church in February 1969. Premises of Kirk, Hall and Co, flagmakers. This photo also shows premises of Brown and Rose, Motor Engineers.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

