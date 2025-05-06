2 . Leeds city centre

The Headrow from the junction with King Charles Street. Schofields department store is on the site of Victoria Arcade and the former Schofields store, part of which dated back to 1901 when Snowden Schofield first opened a draper's shop here. In 1987 the site was redeveloped into the Schofields Shopping Centre now known as The Headrow Shopping Centre. Lewis's department store is on the left, with the Odeon Cinema further along. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net