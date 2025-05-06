1. Leeds city centre
Duncan Street looking west towards Boar Lane, taken from the junction with Call Lane in January 1964. On the left are two public houses, the Star & Garter and the Duncan. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
The Headrow from the junction with King Charles Street. Schofields department store is on the site of Victoria Arcade and the former Schofields store, part of which dated back to 1901 when Snowden Schofield first opened a draper's shop here. In 1987 the site was redeveloped into the Schofields Shopping Centre now known as The Headrow Shopping Centre. Lewis's department store is on the left, with the Odeon Cinema further along. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Looking along New Briggate from The Headrow. On the right is the Odeon Cinema, which is showing the film 'Inherit the Wind' starring Spencer Tracy, Fredric March and Gene Kelly, which was originally released in 1960/61. PIC: Copyright The Francis Frith Collection | Copyright The Francis Frith Collection Photo: Copyright The Francis Frith Collection
4. Leeds city centre
Burton's shop and Burton's Arcade on Briggate. To the left is John Collier, tailering, and to the right Freeman, Hardy, Willis, then Marks and Spencer. Burton's at this time were trading in the old Imperial Hotel building. This closed in March 1961 and was demolished and rebuilt on a new Burtons Store. Marks and Spencer is on the site of the Rialto Cinema. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Alderman J.S. Walsh, Lord Mayor of Leeds, and Mayoress attending the official opening of the new office of the Westminster Bank on Park Row in January 1967. It occupied the site of the former Beckett's Bank, which opened in June 1867; this merged with Westminster in 1920 and continued on the site until being demolished around 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Warehouses near Salem Church in February 1969. Premises of Kirk, Hall and Co, flagmakers. This photo also shows premises of Brown and Rose, Motor Engineers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.