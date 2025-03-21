Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the early 1920s

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:23 BST

These photos provide a fascinating glimpse into life around Leeds in the early 1920s.

The gallery turns the focus on 1923 and provide a rare glimpse inside a city centre landmark which has proved to be an entertainment mecca down the decades. It showcases the Majestic when it first opened as a cinema in the 1920s. The 2,500 seater cinema closed in 1969 and became a Bingo Hall for many years before re-opening as the Majestyk nightclub in 1996. The images are published thanks to Mr K S Wheelan and others courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The opening of electric tramways, constructed on private right of way, between Harehills and Canal Gardens, Roundhay in July 1923. The photo shows two trams in the background and a large crowd of people in the front posing for the photograph.

1. Roundhay

Inside the Majestic Cinema in City Square. The dome itself has a diameter of 84 feet, (nearly 26 metres) larger than the dome of St Paul's Cathedral in London.

2. Leeds city centre

Inside the foyer of the new Majestic Cinema on City Square. Trailing plants and lamps hang from the circular balcony. A circular planter contains exotic tropical plants including a tall Parlour Palm as a centrepiece.

3. Leeds city centre

Wakefield had built a cloth hall in 1710 with the intention of attracting Leeds business, so Leeds responded by building its first cloth hall in Kirkgate at numbers 98, 99 and 100. It opened on May 29, 1711. Behind the facade there was a quadrangular court surrounded by pillars and arches. It included storerooms for the use of individual townships. Trade rapidly expanded and outgrew the facilities of this building so a new White Cloth Hall was built in Meadow Lane in 1756. This photo shows the Old White Cloth Hall now occupied by Gelder Brothers (Leeds) Ltd, a firm of drapers.

4. Leeds city centre

To the left is the statue of the Black Prince, by Thomas Brock in 1903. Behind is the Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel which is at the bottom of Park Row. The war memorial in the centre was designed by H C Fehr in 1922. It was resited to Victoria Gardens on The Headrow on October 28, 1937. The Royal Exchange Building to the right is at junction with Boar Lane.

5. Leeds city centre

The west side of Park Row at the junction with Greek Street (right). In the foreground is Greek Street Chambers, at numbers 31 and 32 Park Row, designed by architect, Alfred Waterhouse in 1898 for the William Williams Brown Bank. Lloyd's Bank Limited, as seen here, moved into the building in 1900. To the left of Lloyd's Bank is the junction with Russell Street and the building beyond is the Philosophical Hall, designed by Robert Chantrell. Benjamin Gott laid the foundation stone on July 9, 1819 and the Hall opened on April 6, 1821. The beginnings of the Leeds City Museum were established here.

6. Leeds city centre

