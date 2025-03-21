1. Roundhay
The opening of electric tramways, constructed on private right of way, between Harehills and Canal Gardens, Roundhay in July 1923. The photo shows two trams in the background and a large crowd of people in the front posing for the photograph. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
Inside the Majestic Cinema in City Square. The dome itself has a diameter of 84 feet, (nearly 26 metres) larger than the dome of St Paul's Cathedral in London. | Mr. K. S. Wheelan Photo: Mr. K. S. Wheelan
3. Leeds city centre
Inside the foyer of the new Majestic Cinema on City Square. Trailing plants and lamps hang from the circular balcony. A circular planter contains exotic tropical plants including a tall Parlour Palm as a centrepiece. | Mr. K. S. Wheelan Photo: Mr. K. S. Wheelan
4. Leeds city centre
Wakefield had built a cloth hall in 1710 with the intention of attracting Leeds business, so Leeds responded by building its first cloth hall in Kirkgate at numbers 98, 99 and 100. It opened on May 29, 1711. Behind the facade there was a quadrangular court surrounded by pillars and arches. It included storerooms for the use of individual townships. Trade rapidly expanded and outgrew the facilities of this building so a new White Cloth Hall was built in Meadow Lane in 1756. This photo shows the Old White Cloth Hall now occupied by Gelder Brothers (Leeds) Ltd, a firm of drapers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
To the left is the statue of the Black Prince, by Thomas Brock in 1903. Behind is the Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel which is at the bottom of Park Row. The war memorial in the centre was designed by H C Fehr in 1922. It was resited to Victoria Gardens on The Headrow on October 28, 1937. The Royal Exchange Building to the right is at junction with Boar Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
The west side of Park Row at the junction with Greek Street (right). In the foreground is Greek Street Chambers, at numbers 31 and 32 Park Row, designed by architect, Alfred Waterhouse in 1898 for the William Williams Brown Bank. Lloyd's Bank Limited, as seen here, moved into the building in 1900. To the left of Lloyd's Bank is the junction with Russell Street and the building beyond is the Philosophical Hall, designed by Robert Chantrell. Benjamin Gott laid the foundation stone on July 9, 1819 and the Hall opened on April 6, 1821. The beginnings of the Leeds City Museum were established here. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.