6 . Leeds city centre

The west side of Park Row at the junction with Greek Street (right). In the foreground is Greek Street Chambers, at numbers 31 and 32 Park Row, designed by architect, Alfred Waterhouse in 1898 for the William Williams Brown Bank. Lloyd's Bank Limited, as seen here, moved into the building in 1900. To the left of Lloyd's Bank is the junction with Russell Street and the building beyond is the Philosophical Hall, designed by Robert Chantrell. Benjamin Gott laid the foundation stone on July 9, 1819 and the Hall opened on April 6, 1821. The beginnings of the Leeds City Museum were established here. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net