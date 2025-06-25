Leeds Mechanics Institute and Crown Point Bridge are among the many landmarks featured in this trip down memory lane with long lost pubs such as the North Eastern Hotel also in focus. Well travelled streets such as The Headrow, Commercial Street and Woodhouse Lane are also featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1950
Leeds city centre in 1950 takes centre stage in this wonderful photo gallery of memories.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.