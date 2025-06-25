Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1950

3 . Leeds city centre

Duncan Street looking towards the Corn Exchange, from the junction with Briggate, seen leading off to the left. Several trams can be seen, including in the foreground no.349, on route 3 to Harehills, and no.245 on route 14 to Half Mile Lane. Hidden behind the trams is the business of Berrington & Co. Ltd., boot manufacturers. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society