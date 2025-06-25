Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1950

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Leeds city centre in 1950 takes centre stage in this wonderful photo gallery of memories.

Leeds Mechanics Institute and Crown Point Bridge are among the many landmarks featured in this trip down memory lane with long lost pubs such as the North Eastern Hotel also in focus. Well travelled streets such as The Headrow, Commercial Street and Woodhouse Lane are also featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This view from May 1950 shows buildings which once formed part of the Third White Cloth Hall, now Grade II listed. Assembly Street is on the left of the image, with Crown Street leading off to the right.

1. Leeds city centre

This view from May 1950 shows buildings which once formed part of the Third White Cloth Hall, now Grade II listed. Assembly Street is on the left of the image, with Crown Street leading off to the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The south side of Bond Street, showing Powolny's Restaurant in the centre. The entrance to the restaurant has an awning, with a six sided clock above. Pictured in June 1950.

2. Leeds city centre

The south side of Bond Street, showing Powolny's Restaurant in the centre. The entrance to the restaurant has an awning, with a six sided clock above. Pictured in June 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Duncan Street looking towards the Corn Exchange, from the junction with Briggate, seen leading off to the left. Several trams can be seen, including in the foreground no.349, on route 3 to Harehills, and no.245 on route 14 to Half Mile Lane. Hidden behind the trams is the business of Berrington & Co. Ltd., boot manufacturers.

3. Leeds city centre

Duncan Street looking towards the Corn Exchange, from the junction with Briggate, seen leading off to the left. Several trams can be seen, including in the foreground no.349, on route 3 to Harehills, and no.245 on route 14 to Half Mile Lane. Hidden behind the trams is the business of Berrington & Co. Ltd., boot manufacturers. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society

Photo Sales
Crown Point Bridge in October 1950. Tower of St.Peters Church on left.

4. Leeds city centre

Crown Point Bridge in October 1950. Tower of St.Peters Church on left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
I., J. & J. Mendes clothing manufacturers at 16 Cankerwell Lane pictured in September 1950.

5. Leeds city centre

I., J. & J. Mendes clothing manufacturers at 16 Cankerwell Lane pictured in September 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
East Street bridge showing collapse of a sewer under Timble Beck. A mechanical crane is parked on top of the bridge. Pictured in September 1950.

6. Leeds city centre

East Street bridge showing collapse of a sewer under Timble Beck. A mechanical crane is parked on top of the bridge. Pictured in September 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice