Fascinating photos take you back to a forgotten corner of Leeds in the 1950s

5 . Leylands in the 1950s

This view looks from Bridge Street onto properties on Lower Brunswick Street. Numbers run from the left in ascending order to number 37 in the centre. On the right is a large commercial property which is now disused. This had been Brunswick Cottage facing onto Bridge Street although this entrance has been bricked up. The property had been used by Myers and Co, furriers and the Melbourne Cabinet Co. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net