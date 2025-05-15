They turn back the clock to 2003, a year which water fountains were switched on in City Square while the Black Prince was celebrating its 100th birthday. It was a 12 months which featured strikes, sporting frustrations, fond farewells, fresh starts and new beginnings. Suburbs in focus include Woodlesford, Bramley and Hunslet, Pudsey and Horsforth. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia