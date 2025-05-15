22 fabulous photos take you back to Leeds in 2003

These wonderful photos provide a steady stream of memories from a year in the life of Leeds in the early 2000s

They turn back the clock to 2003, a year which water fountains were switched on in City Square while the Black Prince was celebrating its 100th birthday. It was a 12 months which featured strikes, sporting frustrations, fond farewells, fresh starts and new beginnings. Suburbs in focus include Woodlesford, Bramley and Hunslet, Pudsey and Horsforth. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Black Prince statue in City Square against a backdrop of cascading water fountains.

1. Leeds city centre

The Black Prince statue in City Square against a backdrop of cascading water fountains. | YPN Photo: YPN

The year got off to an explosive start as firefighters were called out to deal with car fire on New Road Side in January 2003.

2. Horsforth

The year got off to an explosive start as firefighters were called out to deal with car fire on New Road Side in January 2003. | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

January 2003 and fire-hit Crawshaw School was set to rise from the ashes. Deputy head Patrick Lee shows sixth form students Laura Wetherill and James Adams a model of the new building to be constructed.

3. Pudsey

January 2003 and fire-hit Crawshaw School was set to rise from the ashes. Deputy head Patrick Lee shows sixth form students Laura Wetherill and James Adams a model of the new building to be constructed. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Firefighters staged a one day strike and marched together from Leeds Fire Station to Millennium Square.

4. Leeds city centre

Firefighters staged a one day strike and marched together from Leeds Fire Station to Millennium Square. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

The Elland Road faithful were restless. This is young Nick Sharples pictured ahead of Leeds United's clash with Everton at Goodison Park, with a poster his dad made for him.

5. Leeds United

The Elland Road faithful were restless. This is young Nick Sharples pictured ahead of Leeds United's clash with Everton at Goodison Park, with a poster his dad made for him. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Pop singer Alexia was at Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in January 2003 to perform her new single.

6. Beeston

Pop singer Alexia was at Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in January 2003 to perform her new single. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

