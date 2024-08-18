28 fantastic photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

They are the photos which celebrate life in Leeds city centre during the 1970s.

These images turn the clock back to life in city centre during the decade and feature landmarks still part of city life today. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Lands Lane looking in the direction of Commercial Street in April 1979.. On the left are The Light Bite, King Jobs, job centre, John Peters' Furniture Store and Ivey Travel on the corner with Albion Place. On the right is Schofields.

1. Leeds city centre in the 1970s

Briggate in April 1979 looking in the direction of the River Aire. Dolcis shoe shop in the centre is at the junction with Albion Place.

Lands Lane in April 1979 looking towards The Headrow, showing the pedestrian precinct which opened in 1972. Left and right the junctions with Albion Place are visible.

Recognise here? Leeds Register Office in Belgrave House on Belgrave Street pictured in October 1979. It replaced former office in Park Square, for registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages. Leeds Register Office is now in the Town Hall.

The AEC Regent/Roe 974 Bus on Cobourg Street about to enter the Merrion Centre area. It was on route no 36, destination Central Bus Station. Pictured in June 1970

The Leeds School Board Office on Calverley Street in August 1970.

