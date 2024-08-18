These images turn the clock back to life in city centre during the decade and feature landmarks still part of city life today. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Remembering 21 long-lost forgotten city centre pubs and clubs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
28 fantastic photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1970s
They are the photos which celebrate life in Leeds city centre during the 1970s.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.