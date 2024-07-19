1. Ritzy
Legendary city centre nightspot Ritzy was a popular draw was featured on music chat show The Hitman and Her. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Yates's
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Yates's on Boar Lane was a popular city centre stop off. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Pentagon
Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate | YPN Photo: YPN
4. The Hogshead
Do you remember The Hogshead on Lower Briggate? It opened 1997 in the former premises of Watson Cairn Cycles, previously Lockharts Cocoa Rooms. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Cinderellas Rockerfellas
Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. The Duchess of York
Who can forget The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane? Famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on. | YPN Photo: YPN
