Lost pubs and clubs of Leeds: Remembering 21 long-lost forgotten city centre pubs and clubs

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:50 BST

These photo memories raise a glass to the loved and lost pubs and clubs of Leeds city centre.

‘Town’ has been a desination for a generation of revellers who are sure to remember these watering holes and nightspots with hazy affection. The photos cover decades of dancing the night away or propping up the bar. Which do you miss the most from back in the day? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Legendary city centre nightspot Ritzy was a popular draw was featured on music chat show The Hitman and Her.

1. Ritzy

Legendary city centre nightspot Ritzy was a popular draw was featured on music chat show The Hitman and Her. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Yates's on Boar Lane was a popular city centre stop off.

2. Yates's

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Yates's on Boar Lane was a popular city centre stop off. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate

3. Pentagon

Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Do you remember The Hogshead on Lower Briggate? It opened 1997 in the former premises of Watson Cairn Cycles, previously Lockharts Cocoa Rooms.

4. The Hogshead

Do you remember The Hogshead on Lower Briggate? It opened 1997 in the former premises of Watson Cairn Cycles, previously Lockharts Cocoa Rooms. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot.

5. Cinderellas Rockerfellas

Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Who can forget The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane? Famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on.

6. The Duchess of York

Who can forget The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane? Famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPubsNightclubs
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice