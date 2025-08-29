26 eye-catching photos take you back to Gildersome and Drighlington in the 1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson, Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos memories celebrate a decade in the life of two neighbouring south Leeds suburbs.

Gildersome and Drighlington are separated by just one mile along the A58 yet remain fiercely independent and proud in their own right. This gallery, using images plucked from the YEP archive and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, turn back the clock to the 1990s. They showcase community pride as well as local sporting prowess, charity, school life and those stories making the news headlines from back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The New Inn on Wakefield Road pictured in October 1992 , which, at the time, was a Tetley's pub.

1. Drighlington in the 1990s

The New Inn on Wakefield Road pictured in October 1992 , which, at the time, was a Tetley's pub. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Gildersome Spurs U-16s football team who faced a New South Wales U-16s representative side from Australia in October 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Jones, James Petty, Scott Keegan, Andrew Spence, Adam Craig, Kevin Keens, Russell Danby, Darren Jones and Philip Wheeler. Front row, from left, are Paul Thrush, Darren Booth, James Thompson, Adam Cater and Karl Parkin.

2. Gildersome in the 1990s

Gildersome Spurs U-16s football team who faced a New South Wales U-16s representative side from Australia in October 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Jones, James Petty, Scott Keegan, Andrew Spence, Adam Craig, Kevin Keens, Russell Danby, Darren Jones and Philip Wheeler. Front row, from left, are Paul Thrush, Darren Booth, James Thompson, Adam Cater and Karl Parkin. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Sgt Stephen Chappell pictured in April 1996 at the spot on the bridge over the M62 at Gildersome where he saved a man from jumping off. He was to receive a Humane Society Award.

3. Gildersome in the 1990s

Sgt Stephen Chappell pictured in April 1996 at the spot on the bridge over the M62 at Gildersome where he saved a man from jumping off. He was to receive a Humane Society Award. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Former Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer Suki Brownsdon watches Jonathan Plows make a splash at the Morley Leisure Centre. Jonathan, a pupil at Gildersome's Birchfield Junior and Infant School , was one of hundreds of local schoolchildren who are taking the plunge at the leisure centre to help raise £200,000 to send British athletes to the 1996 Olympics. Pictured in February 1996.

4. Gildersome in the 1990s

Former Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer Suki Brownsdon watches Jonathan Plows make a splash at the Morley Leisure Centre. Jonathan, a pupil at Gildersome's Birchfield Junior and Infant School , was one of hundreds of local schoolchildren who are taking the plunge at the leisure centre to help raise £200,000 to send British athletes to the 1996 Olympics. Pictured in February 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Angela Lunn, manager of Gildersome Spurs U-9s football team with first team captain Andrew Slater wearing the new kit presented to them by Dennis Cook (pictured) of Rawcliffe's in the city centre after their old strip was stolen. Pictured in December 1997.

5. Gildersome in the 1990s

Angela Lunn, manager of Gildersome Spurs U-9s football team with first team captain Andrew Slater wearing the new kit presented to them by Dennis Cook (pictured) of Rawcliffe's in the city centre after their old strip was stolen. Pictured in December 1997. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Three of the Drighlington Scouts who are hoping to raise money for a trip to Namibia. Pictured in September 1999, from left, are Ben Wilman, Sam Matthews and Alexis Young-Blakelock.

6. Drighlington in the 1990s

Three of the Drighlington Scouts who are hoping to raise money for a trip to Namibia. Pictured in September 1999, from left, are Ben Wilman, Sam Matthews and Alexis Young-Blakelock. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice