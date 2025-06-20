Evocative photos take you back to Wortley in the 1930s

Ritz Fisheries on Lower Wortley Road is still frying tonight more than 80 years after this photo was taken. The photo is one of more than 20 showcasing life around the community during the 1930s. Another landmark featured is the Plaza Cinema which was advertised as being 'last word in comfort' when it opened in April 1930. It closed seven years later after being gutted by fire. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia