Evocative photos take you back to Wortley in the 1930s

Ritz Fisheries on Lower Wortley Road is still frying tonight more than 80 years after this photo was taken. The photo is one of more than 20 showcasing life around the community during the 1930s. Another landmark featured is the Plaza Cinema which was advertised as being 'last word in comfort' when it opened in April 1930. It closed seven years later after being gutted by fire. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Wortley in the 1930s
Ritz fisheries pictured in May 1933. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Wortley in the 1930s
The Plaza Cinema on Wellington Road pictured in August 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Wortley in the 1930s
Puro Soap works on Whitehall Road pictured in July 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Wortley in the 1930s
Fawcett Lane improvement in September 1934. Stone gateposts with iron gates and railings, surrounding grassy area with trees. Waste ground in foreground. Distant view of houses and factory chimney. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Wortley in the 1930s
The railway bridge running over Gelderd Road on the left hand side is a big billboard for Oxo with a big picture of Henry VIII and the message; 'Henry VIII had six wives - your home comfort is Oxo.' Bridge has a minimum headroom of 15'-10". Pictured in October 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Wortley in the 1930s
Gelderd Road at the point where it crosses the London Midland and Scottish Railway. A City Engineer's note says "Weak Bridge LM&S Rly No. 43. 3 tons one axle 5 tons total". On the right is part of the disused Ravells Pit and a row of three terraced houses, with a chimney behind belonging to a chemical works. Pictured in September 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net