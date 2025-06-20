Evocative photos take you back to Wortley in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

A landmark fish and chip shop in the heart of Wortley takes centre stage in this trip down memory lane charting a decade in the life of the suburb.

Ritz Fisheries on Lower Wortley Road is still frying tonight more than 80 years after this photo was taken. The photo is one of more than 20 showcasing life around the community during the 1930s. Another landmark featured is the Plaza Cinema which was advertised as being 'last word in comfort' when it opened in April 1930. It closed seven years later after being gutted by fire. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Ritz fisheries pictured in May 1933.

1. Wortley in the 1930s

Ritz fisheries pictured in May 1933. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Plaza Cinema on Wellington Road pictured in August 1937.

2. Wortley in the 1930s

The Plaza Cinema on Wellington Road pictured in August 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Puro Soap works on Whitehall Road pictured in July 1937.

3. Wortley in the 1930s

Puro Soap works on Whitehall Road pictured in July 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Fawcett Lane improvement in September 1934. Stone gateposts with iron gates and railings, surrounding grassy area with trees. Waste ground in foreground. Distant view of houses and factory chimney.

4. Wortley in the 1930s

Fawcett Lane improvement in September 1934. Stone gateposts with iron gates and railings, surrounding grassy area with trees. Waste ground in foreground. Distant view of houses and factory chimney. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The railway bridge running over Gelderd Road on the left hand side is a big billboard for Oxo with a big picture of Henry VIII and the message; 'Henry VIII had six wives - your home comfort is Oxo.' Bridge has a minimum headroom of 15'-10". Pictured in October 1935.

5. Wortley in the 1930s

The railway bridge running over Gelderd Road on the left hand side is a big billboard for Oxo with a big picture of Henry VIII and the message; 'Henry VIII had six wives - your home comfort is Oxo.' Bridge has a minimum headroom of 15'-10". Pictured in October 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Gelderd Road at the point where it crosses the London Midland and Scottish Railway. A City Engineer's note says "Weak Bridge LM&S Rly No. 43. 3 tons one axle 5 tons total". On the right is part of the disused Ravells Pit and a row of three terraced houses, with a chimney behind belonging to a chemical works. Pictured in September 1935.

6. Wortley in the 1930s

Gelderd Road at the point where it crosses the London Midland and Scottish Railway. A City Engineer's note says "Weak Bridge LM&S Rly No. 43. 3 tons one axle 5 tons total". On the right is part of the disused Ravells Pit and a row of three terraced houses, with a chimney behind belonging to a chemical works. Pictured in September 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice