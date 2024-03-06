The 1900s brought about change for the green lung with the opening of the open-air swimming pool and the boathouse - two landmarks which would provide pleasure for generations of visitors. These wonderful photos provide a fascinating insight into how the Park became a must visit thanks to improved transport despite some arguing it was a white elephant. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Roundhay Park - 20 of the best photos celebrate the green gem LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The official opening ceremony for Roundhay Park open air swimming pool in June 1907.. Guests dressed in the fashion of the period are seated on standing round the pool, with more behind on the embankment. A lone swimmer is testing the water. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A colour-tinted postcard showing the 'Three Waterfalls' between the Upper Lake and Waterloo Lake. A date of July 20, 1904 is stamped on the back. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
The boathouse was made of varnished pitch-pine and redwood and was completed in June 1902. The roof provided a promenade with central steps to lake side. The boathouse could accommodate 150 boats. Some rowing boats can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Newly constructed boathouse, located at the north-west corner of Waterloo Lake. It was built of redwood and varnished pitch-pine. The roof provided a viewing point. A central fight of steps led to the lakeside. Workmen are posing for the camera. Pictured in June 1902. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The open-air swimming pool which had been drained. Workmen can be seen to the side of pool working on changing rooms. Pictured in June 1907. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The open-air swimming baths. Changing cubicles visible on the right, bathers and onlookers can be seen. These public baths were opened on June 19, 1907 at a cost £1,657 and were built by the unemployed. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net