21 evocative photos take you back to Leeds in 1908

Published 31st Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

These evocative photos chart a fascinating year in the life of Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1900s.

Histoty will remember 1908 as the year Emily Pankhurst addressed a mass meeting of suffragettes on Woodhouse Moor. This thought-provoking gallery capture the 12 months around the city in photos. It showcases the hustle and bustle of the city centre as well as heading into the suburbs with stark reminders of poverty brought into focus. Memories of Quarry Hill, Bank, Hunslet, Cross Green, Headingley and Bramley are all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Boar Lane from City Square. The large building dominating the left hand side is Royal Exchange Chambers on Boar Lane. Several businesses were housed here including at number 9, the district goods managers office and the district superintendent's office of the Midland Railway; at 23, the Blickensderfer Co. Ltd, typewriter manufacturers, and at 37 & 38 the Canada Life Assurance Co. The Yorkshire Banking Company Building built in 1899 is seen at the right edge. One of the figure lamps representing Morn and Eve occupies the foreground, right.

Kirkgate pictured in September 1908 before improvement. To the right of photo is the arched entrance to Croisdale Court. Next to this is the empty premises that was previously Illingworths Grindery Stores at 54 Kirkgate then E.Wray newsagents at 53 which has signs in window stating 'selling off'. Next door at 52 is the partly demolished premises that was previously Nobles Stores, with the entrance to Barstows Yard just visible.

A view looking on to Leeds Town Hall and statue of Queen Victoria from September 1908.

A yard off Quebec Street, part of which was once known as Eyebright Place. This was at the back of the old premises known as the Great Northern Hotel, seen here in the middle. A lamp at the gateway of the yard says Northern Hotel. There are old cottages in the yard and what might be a porter's lodge with a smart looking man and two well dressed boys at the gate. Other figures can just be made out on the right: three are definite solid figures including a female, while there are others which appear more ghostly presumably due to some trick of light or motion.

New Majestic Building on the edge of City Square. To left is Wellington Street, with West Riding Hotel visible. Sign for Hallam's Northern Hotel, and adverts for Jacksons Hats and Boots. Pictured in September 1908.

Waste land on edge of City Square, future site of Majestic. Adverts for Jacksons Hats and Boots painted on wall and poster advertising Hallam's Northern Hotel to left of photo from September 1908.

