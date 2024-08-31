Histoty will remember 1908 as the year Emily Pankhurst addressed a mass meeting of suffragettes on Woodhouse Moor. This thought-provoking gallery capture the 12 months around the city in photos. It showcases the hustle and bustle of the city centre as well as heading into the suburbs with stark reminders of poverty brought into focus. Memories of Quarry Hill, Bank, Hunslet, Cross Green, Headingley and Bramley are all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
21 evocative photos take you back to Leeds in 1908
These evocative photos chart a fascinating year in the life of Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1900s.
