4 . Leeds city centre

A yard off Quebec Street, part of which was once known as Eyebright Place. This was at the back of the old premises known as the Great Northern Hotel, seen here in the middle. A lamp at the gateway of the yard says Northern Hotel. There are old cottages in the yard and what might be a porter's lodge with a smart looking man and two well dressed boys at the gate. Other figures can just be made out on the right: three are definite solid figures including a female, while there are others which appear more ghostly presumably due to some trick of light or motion. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net