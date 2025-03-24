Evocative photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1930s

These wonderful photos chart a decade in the life of Leeds city centre during the 1930s.

A vast array of landmarks and familiar streets are featured in this gallery of memories with Briggate, Kirkgate, The Headrow, Cookridge Street, Boar Lane and Park Row all in focus. It proved to be a decade of progress and change with the Civic Hall opened by George V, the BBC opening Broadcasting House on Woodhouse Lane and the take off of commercial flights from Leeds Bradford Airport. These photos are published courtesy of Mr. K. S. Wheelan, The Thoresby Society as well as photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Three Legs pub on The Headrow in November 1937. The landlady at the time was Beatrice Grant.

Three Legs pub on The Headrow in November 1937. The landlady at the time was Beatrice Grant.

The war memorial on City Square. It was later moved to the Garden of Rest on The Headrow for the opening in October 1937.

The war memorial on City Square. It was later moved to the Garden of Rest on The Headrow for the opening in October 1937.

Shops on New Market Street in January 1938. From the left is Hepworth's, Timpson's, Weaver To Wearer Ltd, R.S. Boulton Ltd tobacconist, W.A. Homburg theatrical outfitter (upper floor), Gallons Limited grocers, All British Wallpaper Store, Abraham Altham tea merchants. Also Althams Tourist Office and railway and steamship company on the upper floor.

Shops on New Market Street in January 1938. From the left is Hepworth's, Timpson's, Weaver To Wearer Ltd, R.S. Boulton Ltd tobacconist, W.A. Homburg theatrical outfitter (upper floor), Gallons Limited grocers, All British Wallpaper Store, Abraham Altham tea merchants. Also Althams Tourist Office and railway and steamship company on the upper floor.

A man stands on the corner of The Headrow and Park Row selling newspapers in January 1936.

A man stands on the corner of The Headrow and Park Row selling newspapers in January 1936.

Kirkgate Market buildings looking from junction of Vicar Lane in February 1938.

Kirkgate Market buildings looking from junction of Vicar Lane in February 1938.

The Golden Lion Hotel on junction of Lower Briggate with Swinegate in February 1938.

The Golden Lion Hotel on junction of Lower Briggate with Swinegate in February 1938.

