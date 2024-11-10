Evocative photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1928

1 . Leeds city centre

The corner of Upper Headrow and New Briggate in October 1928. Number 1 New Briggate Allan Schofield, tobacconist. At number 3 is Edward Skelton, hosiery, above are offices housing numerous businesses and organisations. At number 5 is Wm. Brownfoot and son, window blind makers. Number 7 Madame Kate Peterson, corset maker. Number 9 Stone Brothers tailors with number 11 J & H Smith ironmongers. Also visible is Blooms, opticians and George Ashworth furniture dealers. All these shops were later closed or moved premises to make way for the Lewis's department store which opened 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net