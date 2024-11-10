Evocative photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1928

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

These evocative photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the end of the 1920s.

They turn back the clock to1928 and provide a fascinating glimpse into a city at work, rest and play. Landmarks and well travelled streets such as Lower Briggate, Vicar Lane and The Headrow are all featured in this trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The corner of Upper Headrow and New Briggate in October 1928. Number 1 New Briggate Allan Schofield, tobacconist. At number 3 is Edward Skelton, hosiery, above are offices housing numerous businesses and organisations. At number 5 is Wm. Brownfoot and son, window blind makers. Number 7 Madame Kate Peterson, corset maker. Number 9 Stone Brothers tailors with number 11 J & H Smith ironmongers. Also visible is Blooms, opticians and George Ashworth furniture dealers. All these shops were later closed or moved premises to make way for the Lewis's department store which opened 1932.

1. Leeds city centre

The corner of Upper Headrow and New Briggate in October 1928. Number 1 New Briggate Allan Schofield, tobacconist. At number 3 is Edward Skelton, hosiery, above are offices housing numerous businesses and organisations. At number 5 is Wm. Brownfoot and son, window blind makers. Number 7 Madame Kate Peterson, corset maker. Number 9 Stone Brothers tailors with number 11 J & H Smith ironmongers. Also visible is Blooms, opticians and George Ashworth furniture dealers. All these shops were later closed or moved premises to make way for the Lewis's department store which opened 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view looking westward towrads Town Hall, statue of Queen Victoria can be seen. Leeds Permanent Building Society can be seen on corner with Calverley Street. Pictured in October 1928.

2. Leeds city centre

A view looking westward towrads Town Hall, statue of Queen Victoria can be seen. Leeds Permanent Building Society can be seen on corner with Calverley Street. Pictured in October 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Shops on Park Lane in October 1928. William Richardson House and Office Furniture can be seen on the left. Whartons Hotel can be seen on Junction with Alexander Street.

3. Leeds city centre

Shops on Park Lane in October 1928. William Richardson House and Office Furniture can be seen on the left. Whartons Hotel can be seen on Junction with Alexander Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Pitman's Secretarial School and College of Commerce in Ovtober 1928. It was founded by Isaac Pitman, who had invented his own shorthand system of writing in 1837. This establishment was at the junction of Park Lane, Cookridge Street (number 1) and Alexandra Street which is on the left.

4. Leeds city centre

Pitman's Secretarial School and College of Commerce in Ovtober 1928. It was founded by Isaac Pitman, who had invented his own shorthand system of writing in 1837. This establishment was at the junction of Park Lane, Cookridge Street (number 1) and Alexandra Street which is on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Looking from Nelson Street to Millgarth Street. James Cavanagh wholesale glass and china warehouse in Lady Bridge Mill Yard can be seen.

5. Leeds city centre

Looking from Nelson Street to Millgarth Street. James Cavanagh wholesale glass and china warehouse in Lady Bridge Mill Yard can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Shops on Park Lane on the north side of The Headrow. Pictured in October 1928.

6. Leeds city centre

Shops on Park Lane on the north side of The Headrow. Pictured in October 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice