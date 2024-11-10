Evocative photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1928

1. Leeds city centre
The corner of Upper Headrow and New Briggate in October 1928. Number 1 New Briggate Allan Schofield, tobacconist. At number 3 is Edward Skelton, hosiery, above are offices housing numerous businesses and organisations. At number 5 is Wm. Brownfoot and son, window blind makers. Number 7 Madame Kate Peterson, corset maker. Number 9 Stone Brothers tailors with number 11 J & H Smith ironmongers. Also visible is Blooms, opticians and George Ashworth furniture dealers. All these shops were later closed or moved premises to make way for the Lewis's department store which opened 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
A view looking westward towrads Town Hall, statue of Queen Victoria can be seen. Leeds Permanent Building Society can be seen on corner with Calverley Street. Pictured in October 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Shops on Park Lane in October 1928. William Richardson House and Office Furniture can be seen on the left. Whartons Hotel can be seen on Junction with Alexander Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Pitman's Secretarial School and College of Commerce in Ovtober 1928. It was founded by Isaac Pitman, who had invented his own shorthand system of writing in 1837. This establishment was at the junction of Park Lane, Cookridge Street (number 1) and Alexandra Street which is on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Looking from Nelson Street to Millgarth Street. James Cavanagh wholesale glass and china warehouse in Lady Bridge Mill Yard can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Shops on Park Lane on the north side of The Headrow. Pictured in October 1928. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
