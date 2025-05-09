29 evocative photos take you around Yorkshire in the early 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 04:45 BST

These evocative photos celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of the 1960s.

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1960. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Beverley and Malton through to Scarborough and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Grand Hotel pictured in October 1960.

1. Scarborough

The Grand Hotel pictured in October 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

A steam train passes over Ribblehead Viaduct in January 1960.

2. Ribblehead Viaduct

A steam train passes over Ribblehead Viaduct in January 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

The miniature railway that runs between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960.

3. East Coast

The miniature railway that runs between Scarborough and Scalby pictured in March 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Children play in the rover at Bolton Abbey in August 1960.

4. Bolton Abbey

Children play in the rover at Bolton Abbey in August 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Whitby Jet craftsman William Cox at work in his attic workshop at Boulby Bank in Whitby in September 1960.

5. Whitby

Whitby Jet craftsman William Cox at work in his attic workshop at Boulby Bank in Whitby in September 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds

If you go down Allerton Bywater's Main Street and turn into Boat Street, you'll come to a dead end by the River Aire - a picturesque backwater where stands the 17-century Boat Inn, one-time calling place for Methley miners taking ferryboat trips to and from Allerton Bywater Colliery. Pop into the bar there in October 1960 and you may find 79-year-old Billy Guy and 80-year-old Walt Hepworth, both ex-miners with over 60 years' pit service, supping their pints of old and listening to old tunes played from 20in. steel records on a machine built in Saxony about the time they were born. | YPN Photo: YPN

