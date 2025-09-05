Duchess of Kent: Memories of Katharine and her links to Leeds

Katharine, Duchess of Kent was a frequent visitor to Leeds mainly thanks to her role as chancellor of the University of Leeds for three decades from 1966 to 1999. She was also a patron of Leeds International Pianoforte Competition - now the Leeds International Piano Competition - a role she held for some time after first becoming involved in 1975. These wonderful photos showcase her visits to the city down the years including Martin House Children’s Hospice in the early 2000s. The Yorkshire-born Duchess, who once took a job as a music teacher at a primary school Hull, died at the age of 92 in September 2025. READ MORE: Memories from when The Queen visited Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia