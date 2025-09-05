Duchess of Kent: Memories of Katharine and her links to Leeds

She was a Duchess who radiated warmth and empathy and to which a city took to its heart.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent was a frequent visitor to Leeds mainly thanks to her role as chancellor of the University of Leeds for three decades from 1966 to 1999. She was also a patron of Leeds International Pianoforte Competition - now the Leeds International Piano Competition - a role she held for some time after first becoming involved in 1975. These wonderful photos showcase her visits to the city down the years including Martin House Children’s Hospice in the early 2000s. The Yorkshire-born Duchess, who once took a job as a music teacher at a primary school Hull, died at the age of 92 in September 2025. READ MORE: Memories from when The Queen visited Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Duchess of Kent walks into one of the room in readiness to talk with some of the residents at Martin House Hospice near Boston Spa in September 2002.

The Duchess of Kent walks into one of the room in readiness to talk with some of the residents at Martin House Hospice near Boston Spa in September 2002. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Duchess of Kent with her father, Sir Willliam Worsley, on whom she conferred an honorary degree at Leeds Town Hall in May 1967. With her is her page Edward James.

The Duchess of Kent with her father, Sir Willliam Worsley, on whom she conferred an honorary degree at Leeds Town Hall in May 1967. With her is her page Edward James. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Duchess of Kent dances with Jack Straw, President of Leeds University Student's Union and its annual dinner and ball in February 1968.

The Duchess of Kent dances with Jack Straw, President of Leeds University Student's Union and its annual dinner and ball in February 1968. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Duchess of Kent signs the visitors book at Yorkshire Television headquarters in July 1968.

The Duchess of Kent signs the visitors book at Yorkshire Television headquarters in July 1968. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Duchess of Kent walks to the platform in Leeds Town Hall to be installed as Chancellor of Leeds University in succession to the late Princess Royal

The Duchess of Kent walks to the platform in Leeds Town Hall to be installed as Chancellor of Leeds University in succession to the late Princess Royal | YPN Photo: YPN

The Duchess of Kent in cap and gown as Chancellor of Leeds University.

The Duchess of Kent in cap and gown as Chancellor of Leeds University. | YPN Photo: YPN

