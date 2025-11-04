Depressing photos take you back to Little London in the 1940s

The gallery brings together streets and buildings around the community which were in a dark and depressing state of disrepair against a backdrop of life after the Second World War. One of the bright spots among the decay and despair is a factory which provided hope and employment for the local community - clothing manufacturers Hepworths and Son Ltd. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 15 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Little London in the 1940s
Derelict premises of 'Wrigley's' at number 137A Camp Road by the junction with Carlton Street. Corrugated iron blocks up the ground floor of the building and a boy stands in front. A woman walks down the road towards the camera. A bricked up building is visible on the left. Pictured in June 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Little London in the 1940s
The corner of Meanwood Street and Warrender Street in November 1946. The corner shop premises are derelict. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Little London in the 1940s
Looking north west along Brunswick Terrace from the junction with Camp Road in March 1944. The shop on the corner of Camp Road and Brunswick Terrace is number 7 Camp Road and is abandoned. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Little London in the 1940s
A view from August 1947 of Meanwood Road looking north-west to the Glover Street junction. A delivery van and car are parked to the right. The road has tramlines. On the left is an advertisement for Rinso. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Little London in the 1940s
A sign on the side of a house in Meanwood Street, advertising Drene shampoo and The Royal Hotel, Whitby. Rubble from a demolished building is in the foreground. Pictured in September 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Little London in the 1940s
Hepworths and Son Ltd. clothing manufacturers on Clay Pit Lane. Cars and children playing on the street. A streetlamp and a Hepworth's flag are visible. Pictured in September 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net