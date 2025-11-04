Depressing photos take you back to Little London in the 1940s

1 . Little London in the 1940s

Derelict premises of 'Wrigley's' at number 137A Camp Road by the junction with Carlton Street. Corrugated iron blocks up the ground floor of the building and a boy stands in front. A woman walks down the road towards the camera. A bricked up building is visible on the left. Pictured in June 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net