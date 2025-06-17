Dazzling photos take you back to Drighlington in the 1970s

Pubs and street scenes dominate this gallery of memories from around Drighlington in the 1970s.

The photos showcase life around the suburb during the decade and bring in to focus boozers which welcomed generations of drinkers. Factories and shops are also featured in this trip down memory lane which is sure to evoke memories for those who called Drig home back in the day. The photos are a mix from the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The Black Bull on King Street pictured in August 1970. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

The Painter's Arms on Bradford Road pictured in February 1977. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The New inn, a Tetley's public house, on Wakefield Road. Just visible on the right is the rear of no. 1 Oakwell Road. Pictured in August 1970. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Bradford Road showing the Painter's Arms public house, centre. A sign on the wall reads 'free house' and there is also a sign for Webster's Beers. Pictured in February 1977. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Bradford Road in February 1977. The view looks towards the junction with Whitehall Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A block of stone and brick back-to-back terraced houses on Bradford Road in August 1970. On the left is a road entrance to the houses at the back and on the far right are visible houses with private walled in gardens. There are white road markings on Bradford Road in front of the block. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

