Dazzling photos take you back to Dewsbury in the late 1990s

1. Dewsbury in 1997
This is Molly Wilson pictured in April 1997 who had served behind the bar at The Bulls Head in Ravensthorpe for the last 40 years. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Dewsbury in 1997
January 1997 and Victor Gill, store manager of Safeways, tests out the new Shopwatch scheme in Dewsbury town centre. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Dewsbury in 1997
February 1997 and PC Mark Waite (left) and PC Martin Withers are pictured on the Wellington Road flyover at Dewsbury where they rescued a woman. They both received Royal Humane Society Awards. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Dewsbury in 1997
Catering students Matthew Lumb (left) and Jon Green prepare for the charity Pancake Race held at Dewsbury College in February 1997. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Dewsbury in 1997
Students from Dewsbury College''s Wheelwright Centre wearing their latest fashion designs. Pictured, from left, are Keeley Jones, Nicola Barrett, Sarah Jones, Sarah Shaw, Sarah Hepworth, Laura Madeley and Kelly Firth. Photo: Graham Lindley
6. Dewsbury in 1997
Lonsdale AFC. Back row, from left, are Lee Robbins, Adrian Bannon, Les Walker, Andrew Fenwick, Steven Atkins, Martyn Walker and Stephen Morehouse. Front row, from left, are Mark Rigg, Martin Godsman, Andrew Oldham, Michael Hampson and Mark Cornell. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker