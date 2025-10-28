Dazzling photos take you back to Dewsbury in the late 1990s

Published 28th Oct 2025

Community is at the heart of this photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of Dewsbury at the back end of the 1990s.

The images from 1997 showcase a range of landmarks, sporting triumphs, the best of the arts and culture as well as school life and highlight some of the stories making the local news headlines over the 12 months. Each photo has been curated from the YEP archive. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: The story of a rocky road that took more than 40 years to finish YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Dewsbury in 1997

This is Molly Wilson pictured in April 1997 who had served behind the bar at The Bulls Head in Ravensthorpe for the last 40 years. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Dewsbury in 1997

January 1997 and Victor Gill, store manager of Safeways, tests out the new Shopwatch scheme in Dewsbury town centre. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Dewsbury in 1997

February 1997 and PC Mark Waite (left) and PC Martin Withers are pictured on the Wellington Road flyover at Dewsbury where they rescued a woman. They both received Royal Humane Society Awards. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Dewsbury in 1997

Catering students Matthew Lumb (left) and Jon Green prepare for the charity Pancake Race held at Dewsbury College in February 1997. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

5. Dewsbury in 1997

Students from Dewsbury College''s Wheelwright Centre wearing their latest fashion designs. Pictured, from left, are Keeley Jones, Nicola Barrett, Sarah Jones, Sarah Shaw, Sarah Hepworth, Laura Madeley and Kelly Firth. Photo: Graham Lindley

6. Dewsbury in 1997

Lonsdale AFC. Back row, from left, are Lee Robbins, Adrian Bannon, Les Walker, Andrew Fenwick, Steven Atkins, Martyn Walker and Stephen Morehouse. Front row, from left, are Mark Rigg, Martin Godsman, Andrew Oldham, Michael Hampson and Mark Cornell. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

