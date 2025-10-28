Dazzling photos take you back to Dewsbury in the late 1990s

The images from 1997 showcase a range of landmarks, sporting triumphs, the best of the arts and culture as well as school life and highlight some of the stories making the local news headlines over the 12 months. Each photo has been curated from the YEP archive. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: The story of a rocky road that took more than 40 years to finish YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia