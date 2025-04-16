2002 featured a visit to the town by Coronation Street actor John Savident, who played butcher Fred Elliott in the long running soap. Real life mirrored soap life as he helped serve customers at Elliott’s Butchers in Dewsbury Market. It was a 12 months which saw football fans come together at the town’s new Asda store to watch England in the World Cup while Dewsbury played host to a range of community events. READ MORE: 43 of the best photos take you back to Birstall in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia
29 dazzling photos take you back to Dewsbury in the early 2000s
These dazzling photos turn back the clock to celebrate a year in the life of Dewsbury in the early 2000s.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.