29 dazzling photos take you back to Dewsbury in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

These dazzling photos turn back the clock to celebrate a year in the life of Dewsbury in the early 2000s.

2002 featured a visit to the town by Coronation Street actor John Savident, who played butcher Fred Elliott in the long running soap. Real life mirrored soap life as he helped serve customers at Elliott’s Butchers in Dewsbury Market. It was a 12 months which saw football fans come together at the town’s new Asda store to watch England in the World Cup while Dewsbury played host to a range of community events. READ MORE: 43 of the best photos take you back to Birstall in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Inside Tierney's toy shop in Dewsbury in October 2002. Pictured is Sam Tierney in the shops's new extension.

1. Dewsbury in 2002

Inside Tierney's toy shop in Dewsbury in October 2002. Pictured is Sam Tierney in the shops's new extension. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Coronation Street actor John Savident, who played butcher Fred Elliott in the long running soap. Real life mirrored soap life as he helped serve customers at Elliott’s Butchers in Dewsbury Market.

2. Dewsbury in 2002

Coronation Street actor John Savident, who played butcher Fred Elliott in the long running soap. Real life mirrored soap life as he helped serve customers at Elliott’s Butchers in Dewsbury Market. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

The new Asda Store in Dewsbury put up a big screen to show England's World Cup clash against Argentina in June 2002.

3. Dewsbury in 2002

The new Asda Store in Dewsbury put up a big screen to show England's World Cup clash against Argentina in June 2002. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

Heroic bandleader Wallace Hartley was honoured at Dewsbury Minster. Hartley died with his fellow musicians as they played while the Titanic sank in April 1912. A plaque commemorating their act of bravery was dedicated by The Right Reverend Nigel McCulloch. It was originally in St. Mark's Church where Hartley was a member of the choir.

4. Dewsbury in 2002

Heroic bandleader Wallace Hartley was honoured at Dewsbury Minster. Hartley died with his fellow musicians as they played while the Titanic sank in April 1912. A plaque commemorating their act of bravery was dedicated by The Right Reverend Nigel McCulloch. It was originally in St. Mark's Church where Hartley was a member of the choir. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

A rooftop view over Dewsbury town centre in July 2002.

5. Dewsbury in 2002

A rooftop view over Dewsbury town centre in July 2002. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Dewsbury tattooist Dave Banfield during his attempt to set a record for the longest non-stop tattoo session in January 2002. He is pictured working on Paul Spiers.

6. Dewsbury in 2002

Dewsbury tattooist Dave Banfield during his attempt to set a record for the longest non-stop tattoo session in January 2002. He is pictured working on Paul Spiers. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

