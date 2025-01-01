43 of the best photos take you back to Birstall in the 1990s

1. Birstall in the 1990s
Do you remember Sofia's Bakery? Pictured is managing director Brendalyn Henderson in October 195. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Birstall in the 1990s
Owners of the Pet Shop on Bond Street, Mary Hanson and her daughter Angela post notices about their missing cat Lucky, nicknamed The Lord Mayor of Birstall, who had disappeared. Pictured in April 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Birstall in the 1990s
Lottery winners, from left, Andrew Harper, Mandy Firth, Yvonne Firth and Irene Firth celebrating at Camelot offices in Birstall in January 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Birstall in the 1990s
February 1998 and Joseph Roberts admires his name written in Chinese by calligraphy artist Mary Tang at Bagshaw Museum as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
5. Birstall in the 1990s
Did you ever shop here back in the day? The Bargain Trader on Bradford Road. Pictured in May 1998. | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth
6. Birstall in the 1990s
Octoebr 1998 and pictured is Fred Booth, left, general manager of Barcelona nightclub, with his staff who were handing out donor cards at the club. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.