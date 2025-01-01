43 of the best photos take you back to Birstall in the 1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 1st Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT

The best of Birstall in the 1990s is celebrated in this wonderful gallery of photo memories.

Pub, shops, restaurants, local sport, fundraising and landmarks are all featured in this nostalgic rewind to life in the town during the decade. Community spirit burns bright in this collection of photos plucked from the YEP archive. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 14 of the best photos take you back to Dewsbury and Batley in the 1980s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember Sofia's Bakery? Pictured is managing director Brendalyn Henderson in October 195.

Do you remember Sofia's Bakery? Pictured is managing director Brendalyn Henderson in October 195. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Owners of the Pet Shop on Bond Street, Mary Hanson and her daughter Angela post notices about their missing cat Lucky, nicknamed The Lord Mayor of Birstall, who had disappeared. Pictured in April 1996.

Owners of the Pet Shop on Bond Street, Mary Hanson and her daughter Angela post notices about their missing cat Lucky, nicknamed The Lord Mayor of Birstall, who had disappeared. Pictured in April 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

Lottery winners, from left, Andrew Harper, Mandy Firth, Yvonne Firth and Irene Firth celebrating at Camelot offices in Birstall in January 1998.

Lottery winners, from left, Andrew Harper, Mandy Firth, Yvonne Firth and Irene Firth celebrating at Camelot offices in Birstall in January 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

February 1998 and Joseph Roberts admires his name written in Chinese by calligraphy artist Mary Tang at Bagshaw Museum as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

February 1998 and Joseph Roberts admires his name written in Chinese by calligraphy artist Mary Tang at Bagshaw Museum as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Did you ever shop here back in the day? The Bargain Trader on Bradford Road. Pictured in May 1998.

Did you ever shop here back in the day? The Bargain Trader on Bradford Road. Pictured in May 1998. | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Octoebr 1998 and pictured is Fred Booth, left, general manager of Barcelona nightclub, with his staff who were handing out donor cards at the club.

Octoebr 1998 and pictured is Fred Booth, left, general manager of Barcelona nightclub, with his staff who were handing out donor cards at the club. | YPN Photo: YPN

