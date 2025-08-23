Curious photos take you back to Crossgates in the 1920s

2 . Crossgates in the 1920s

The railway bridge over Leeds to Wetherby line in September 1929. The line was closed to traffic in 1964. The view is looking back along the line to where the Leeds to Wetherby line has just separated from the Leeds to York line. House on right is no 170 Austhorpe Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net