Curious photos take you back to Crossgates in the 1920s

It was the decade in which an east Leeds suburb was building for the future.

The 1920s saw the construction of the Crossgates estate while the train station provided a well used transport link for residents commuting to the heart of Leeds or York. These wonderful photos capture the essence of the town during the decade with local landmarks, well travelled streets as well as shops and attractions. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Pre-fabricated houses on York Road, part of the Cross Gates estate. The houses run from no. 614 on the left to 600 on the right. The clock tower of Seacroft Hospital is seen in background. Pictured in June 1921. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The railway bridge over Leeds to Wetherby line in September 1929. The line was closed to traffic in 1964. The view is looking back along the line to where the Leeds to Wetherby line has just separated from the Leeds to York line. House on right is no 170 Austhorpe Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A substantial brick terrace house, lower floor bay window and enclosed porch, small front garden on Chestnut Avenue pictured in November 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Kitchens and bathrooms project out from the rear of property on Austhorpe Road. The steps go to the back doors of number 124 Austhorpe Road to the left and number 126 Austhorpe Road to the right. Pictured in November 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Rose Cottage on Station Road pictured in June 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The entrance gates to Cross Gates recreation ground pictured in March 1927. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

