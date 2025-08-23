The 1920s saw the construction of the Crossgates estate while the train station provided a well used transport link for residents commuting to the heart of Leeds or York. These wonderful photos capture the essence of the town during the decade with local landmarks, well travelled streets as well as shops and attractions. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Curious photos take you back to Crossgates in the 1920s
It was the decade in which an east Leeds suburb was building for the future.
