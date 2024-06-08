Captivating photos take you back to Cross Green in the 1970s

The 1970s is the destination for this trip down memory lane charting a decade in the life of Cross Green and its residents.

The area lies in the LS9 postcode area between Osmondthorpe, Richmond Hill and Hunslet. And this gallery brings into focus landmarks, pubs and well-travelled streets all of which will be familiar to a generation of the local community from back in the day. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Richmond Hill, Burmantofts, Cross Green and East End Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Cross Green in the 1970s

East Street looking east, showing the junction with Ellerby Lane on the left. The Fisherman's Hut public house is on the corner. On the right of the picture is Spen Tyres. As the road turns to the right it becomes Cross Green Lane. Pictured in October 1978. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Cross Green in the 1970s

Looking east along East Street, showing the junction with Low Fold on the right. Beyond this is an advertising hoarding for Midland Bank. J. Boyd & Son Clothiers is on the left of the picture and Spen Tyres is in the background. Pictured in October 1978. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Cross Green in the 1970s

The Right Hon. Christopher Chattaway, MP then Minister for Industrial Development laying the foundation stone for Miers new factory in Cross Green. The directors of CW Pittard and co the parent company are standing behind the plaque Pictured in October 1973. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Cross Green in the 1970s

Wasteland off East Street, with advertising hoarding for Heineken beer on the left. D.M. Keith Ltd, car dealers, is in the background. Pictured in October 1978. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Cross Green in the 1970s

Looking along East Street with five-storey building on the left and an area of wasteland fenced off on the right. Pictured in October 1978. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Cross Green in the 1970s

Looking along East Street with factories on both sides of the road. Several cars are parked on the road. Pictured in October 1978. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

