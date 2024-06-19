Leeds schools: 18 photos you'll only understand if you were a Copperfields College pupil

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at Copperfields College.

Thousands of pupils were educated down the years at the school on Cross Green Lane in LS9 until it closed at the end of August in 2009. These wonderful photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase life at the school, formed from East Leeds and Cross Green High Schools, when it first opened in September 1996. It also beings into focus academic achievement and sporting success. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 61 amazing photos of Leeds high schools in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Pupils pictured with head teacher Andrew Hobbs when the school first opened its doors in September 1996.

1. Copperfields College memories

Pupils pictured with head teacher Andrew Hobbs when the school first opened its doors in September 1996. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils celebrate GSCE results in August 1997. Pictured, from left, are, Sarah Unwin, (5 C's and 3 D's), David Cameron (2 B's, 2 C's, and 2 D's) and Alyson Woodhall ( 1 A, 1 B, 4 C's, and 3 D's).

2. Copperfields College memories

Pupils celebrate GSCE results in August 1997. Pictured, from left, are, Sarah Unwin, (5 C's and 3 D's), David Cameron (2 B's, 2 C's, and 2 D's) and Alyson Woodhall ( 1 A, 1 B, 4 C's, and 3 D's). | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils hard at work in the school's refurbished computer suite in September 1996.

3. Copperfields College memories

Pupils hard at work in the school's refurbished computer suite in September 1996. | Keith AllisonPhoto: Keith Allison

Photo Sales
Inside a textile classroom in September 1996.

4. Copperfields College memories

Inside a textile classroom in September 1996. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils taking part in a dance production at the launch of the Richmond Hill Achievement Zone in March 2001.

5. Copperfields College memories

Pupils taking part in a dance production at the launch of the Richmond Hill Achievement Zone in March 2001. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Pupils show their appreciation for boy band D-SIDE who performed at the school in April 2003

6. Copperfields College memories

Pupils show their appreciation for boy band D-SIDE who performed at the school in April 2003 | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.