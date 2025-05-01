Wonderful colour photos showcase life in Wetherby during the 1960s

These wonderful colour photos help showcase life around Wetherby during the 1960s.

They feature street scenes and local landmarks and showcase both community pride and changing times in the market town during the decade. The photos are published courtesy of Wetherby Historical Trust whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. Enjoy these images which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Wetherby home. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1965 and in view is the Market Place through the arched coach entrance of the Three Legs Inn. One the right is Albert Ward's Newsagents with advertising for the Yorkshire Post and your Yorkshire Evening Post.

May 1967. Two sisters of the Holy Family of Wetherby stand in front of the entrance of the convent adjoining St. Joseph's Catholic Primary. The sisters of the Holy Family originated from Mount St. Mary's in Leeds and came to Wetherby in the 1930s.

August 1964 an work has begun at the site of Hall Orchards house and garden to put up a new housing development by Ashton's. A sign on the land advertises the houses for sale. The development was located off York Road.

The Herb Shop in the Market Place was the scene of a fire in 1967. The fire engine has been summoned and ladders are in use. The new fire station was opened in 1958 at the end of Victoria Street and Walton Road.

Wetherby Bypass in 1964. It was constructed between October 1957 and October 1959 aned cost more than £600,000 and included this new bridge spanning the River Wharfe.

York Road at the junction of Deighton Road in July 1965.

