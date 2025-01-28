17 cool photos take you back to Collingham in the early 2000s

1. Collingham in the early 2000s
Staff at The Old Star Inn in Febraury 2001. Pictured, from left, are chef Paul Bolderson, manageress Gayle Laverick and publicans Ron Gough and Jackie Gough. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Collingham in the early 2000s
The present Half Moon Inn pictured in 2003 dates from 1900, the much older original building was adjoining. This was demolished to provide a car park. It is reputed that Oliver Cromwell stayed the night after the battle of Marston Moor at the original Half Moon Inn. This view is of Harewood Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Collingham in the early 2000s
The Old Star Inn is on the left, the gable wall can be seen. Next the Old Star Garage, on the forecourt are period petrol pumps. On the right edge is Harewood Road, part of the Half Moon Inn is visible. Pictured in 2003. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Collingham in the early 2000s
Hastings Court, a parade of modern shops named after Lady Betty Hastings, local benefactress. The shops include a delicatessen, florists, pharmacy, fish and chip shop and a wine merchants. A dental practice and offices occupy the upper floors. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Collingham in the early 2000s
Elizabeth Court, a modern shopping area. On the right is Cellini's 'for fine clothes'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Collingham in the early 2000s
Collingham Memorial Hall on Main Street by the junction with Smithy Court pictured in July 2003. It was opened in 1920 as a memorial to those who lost their lives in the First World War, | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.