17 cool photos take you back to Collingham in the early 2000s

Published 28th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

This collection of photos from the early 2000s combine to put the cool into Collingham.

Local landmarks, shops and restaurants and local sport are all featured in this wonderful rewind from 2000 to 2003. The main image is a talking point - a village pub in which infamous highwayman Dick Turpin is alleged to have stayed for two nights. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Wetherby in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Staff at The Old Star Inn in Febraury 2001. Pictured, from left, are chef Paul Bolderson, manageress Gayle Laverick and publicans Ron Gough and Jackie Gough. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The present Half Moon Inn pictured in 2003 dates from 1900, the much older original building was adjoining. This was demolished to provide a car park. It is reputed that Oliver Cromwell stayed the night after the battle of Marston Moor at the original Half Moon Inn. This view is of Harewood Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Old Star Inn is on the left, the gable wall can be seen. Next the Old Star Garage, on the forecourt are period petrol pumps. On the right edge is Harewood Road, part of the Half Moon Inn is visible. Pictured in 2003. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Hastings Court, a parade of modern shops named after Lady Betty Hastings, local benefactress. The shops include a delicatessen, florists, pharmacy, fish and chip shop and a wine merchants. A dental practice and offices occupy the upper floors. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Elizabeth Court, a modern shopping area. On the right is Cellini's 'for fine clothes'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Collingham Memorial Hall on Main Street by the junction with Smithy Court pictured in July 2003. It was opened in 1920 as a memorial to those who lost their lives in the First World War, | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

