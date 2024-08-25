Did you know Sheepscar was once home to a Coca-Cola depot? The first sales of Coca Cola in Britain began in 1901, bottling plants were set up outside America, the first in 1906 in Canada. By 1939, 64 bottling plants were established abroad, the first in Britain in Brighton. And by the 1950s this depot on Sheepscar Avenue was a distribution point for thousands of bottles of the fizzy drink. The photo is one of 14 showcasing the decade in the life of the suburb and its residents. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Sheepscar in the 1950s
Former garage premises, in this view Leeds Coca Cola Depot. Notice states, 'Coca Cola Northern Bottler's Limited Petroleum Spirit Depot'. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Sheepscar in the 1950s
A yard adjacent to the Coca Cola (Northern Bottles) Depot on Sheepscar Avenue in September 1959. In this view crates of drinks and bottles are stacked in the yard including 'Quosh' which was a fruit squash drink to dilute with water. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Sheepscar in the 1950s
A view looking north along Sheepscar Street North past junctions with Clarence Square and Stanhope Square. Advertisements for Puritan soap and City Car Sales Ltd. People, cars and streetlamps are visible. A pub can be seen in the background. Pictured in September 1953. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Sheepscar in the 1950s
Rebuilding of a retaining wall at the G.P.O. garage. The beck can be seen on the right in a stone channel. The metal supports and concrete blocks of the wall are visible, together with scaffolding and timber walkways. Three workmen are visible. Pictured in September 1955. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Sheepscar in the 1950s
Number 6 Victoria Row, standing apart from other houses in the Row. There is a dormer window in the attic. A group of women and children are outside. Pictured in September 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Sheepscar in the 1950s
Three houses which were part of Sheepscar View pictured in September 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.