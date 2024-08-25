Did you know Sheepscar was once home to a Coca-Cola depot? The first sales of Coca Cola in Britain began in 1901, bottling plants were set up outside America, the first in 1906 in Canada. By 1939, 64 bottling plants were established abroad, the first in Britain in Brighton. And by the 1950s this depot on Sheepscar Avenue was a distribution point for thousands of bottles of the fizzy drink. The photo is one of 14 showcasing the decade in the life of the suburb and its residents. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia