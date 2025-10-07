Cheerful photos take you back to Crossgates in the 1970s

These captivating photos chart the changing face of Crossgates in the 1970s

Local landmarks, well travelled streets and shops which will be remembered by a generation of locals are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane. The gallery brings into focus the impact the Arndale Centre had on the local community and takes you inside working men's clubs which were part of the social fabric in society. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

A busy Saturday scene on Austhorpe Road in November 1970.

1. Crossgates in the 1970s

A busy Saturday scene on Austhorpe Road in November 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

March 1975 and an aerial view of Cross Gates Carriage Works on Manston Lane, the firm of Charles H. Roe. A small fire was being attended to by several engines. Nine metro buses worth £120,000 each had to be pushed to safety.

2. Crossgates in the 1970s

March 1975 and an aerial view of Cross Gates Carriage Works on Manston Lane, the firm of Charles H. Roe. A small fire was being attended to by several engines. Nine metro buses worth £120,000 each had to be pushed to safety. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shoppers in Crossgates pictured in June 1970.

3. Crossgates in the 1970s

Shoppers in Crossgates pictured in June 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

1971 and rail passengers said goodbye to the gas lamps of Cross Gates station after 68 years.

4. Crossgates in the 1970s

1971 and rail passengers said goodbye to the gas lamps of Cross Gates station after 68 years.

Part of the shopping parade in Austhorpe Road in Janary 1973.

5. Crossgates in the 1970s

Part of the shopping parade in Austhorpe Road in Janary 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

Part of the shopping parade in Austhorpe Road in July 1973. Do you remember these shops?

6. Crossgates in the 1970s

Part of the shopping parade in Austhorpe Road in July 1973. Do you remember these shops? | YPN Photo: YPN

