2 . Crossgates in the 1980s

A parade of shops on Austhorpe Road, showing, from left, No.8 Kiddie Care children's wear, No.6 Crossgates camera centre, No.4. A.W.Scott, baker and confectioner and No.2 Foster menswear. On the far right the National Westminster Bank can just be seen; this faces on to Station Road. Pictured in October 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net