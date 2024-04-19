Local landmarks, shops, pubs and community centres are all featured in this wonderful rewind a time of enourmous social and economic change for the community and beyond. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others
1. Crossgates in the 1980s
Terminus Parade, part of a row of four shops on the corner of Farm Road and Station Road. Hi-Tec dry cleaners is due to be opening shortly. Next door is B Freeman, chemist. Pictured in August 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Crossgates in the 1980s
A parade of shops on Austhorpe Road, showing, from left, No.8 Kiddie Care children's wear, No.6 Crossgates camera centre, No.4. A.W.Scott, baker and confectioner and No.2 Foster menswear. On the far right the National Westminster Bank can just be seen; this faces on to Station Road. Pictured in October 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Crossgates in the 1980s
Part of a parade of shops on Austhorpe Road, showing from left, No.8 Kiddie Care children's centre, No.6 Crossgates camera centre and No.4 A.W.Scott, baker and confectioner. Pictured in June 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Crossgates in fhe 1980s
This is Crossgates chess champ Christopher Bennett pictured in November 1981. The Manston Middle School pupil had been playing chess since the age of our and has just added the title of Leeds School's U-12s champion to his list of successes. Photo: YPN
5. Crossgates in the 1980s
The pedestrian crossing on Station Road which is being replaced with a pelican crossing. Photo: YPN
6. Crossgates in the 1980s
Do you remember Bejam freezer food centre on Station Road? Pictured in December 1982. Photo: YPN
