Queen Victoria made her first visit to the city in 1858 to officially open the newly-constructed Town Hall. Thousands of people from gathered to see her, Prince Albert, and their daughters, Princesses Helena and Alice. This was the first visit to the city by any King or Queen. These etchings and artist’s impressions capture the pomp and pageantry of the occasion. They are published courtesy of Leeds Museums Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 21 evocative photos take you back to Leeds in 1908 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia