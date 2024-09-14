1. Leeds city centre
An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's visit to Leeds, to open the new Town Hall in September 1858. This view is of Briggate, with bunting and decorations, the Royal parade in the centre. At the end of Briggate is the original Corn Exchange which was demolished in 1869. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Kirkstall
An engraving from illustrated paper 'Meeting of the British Association at Leeds - Flower Show at Kirkstall Abbey' in October 1858. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service
3. Leeds city centre
An artist's impression from September 1858 of Queen Victoria's entourage leaving Leeds railway station to stay at Woodsley House, prior to opening the new Leeds Town Hall. This was the first visit to Leeds by a reigning monarch. Charles I had been kept a captive in Leeds during the Civil War. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodhouse
An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's entourage passing through Clarendon Road. Her Majesty was in Leeds to open the new Town Hall. She had stayed at Woodsley House, home of Peter Fairburn, who was Mayor of Leeds and knighted by the Queen on this occasion. Woodsley House was built in 1840, architect was John Clarke. The Queen was accompanied by Prince Albert and Princesses Alice and Helena. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's visit to Leeds to open the new Town Hall. The view shows the Royal party at the junction of Boar Lane and Briggate, where there are elaborate decorations. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
An artist's impression of the visit of Queen Victoria, to open the new Leeds Town Hall. Hull architect Cuthbert Brodrick won a design competition and was commissioned to build the Town Hall. Samuel Atak began the construction for the sum of £41,835. It was begun in 1853. The tower was later added at an additional cost of £5,500. In this view, the famous lions are not to be seen, they were added in 1867, work of William Day Keyworth Jnr. Queen Victoria is depicted on the steps as she was leaving the Town Hall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
