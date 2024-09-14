Leeds in 1858: When thousands turned out for the visit of Queen Victoria

1858 was the year Leeds enjoyed a royal seal of approval.

Queen Victoria made her first visit to the city in 1858 to officially open the newly-constructed Town Hall. Thousands of people from gathered to see her, Prince Albert, and their daughters, Princesses Helena and Alice. This was the first visit to the city by any King or Queen. These etchings and artist’s impressions capture the pomp and pageantry of the occasion. They are published courtesy of Leeds Museums Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 21 evocative photos take you back to Leeds in 1908 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's visit to Leeds, to open the new Town Hall in September 1858. This view is of Briggate, with bunting and decorations, the Royal parade in the centre. At the end of Briggate is the original Corn Exchange which was demolished in 1869.

1. Leeds city centre

An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's visit to Leeds, to open the new Town Hall in September 1858. This view is of Briggate, with bunting and decorations, the Royal parade in the centre. At the end of Briggate is the original Corn Exchange which was demolished in 1869.

An engraving from illustrated paper 'Meeting of the British Association at Leeds - Flower Show at Kirkstall Abbey' in October 1858.

2. Kirkstall

An engraving from illustrated paper 'Meeting of the British Association at Leeds - Flower Show at Kirkstall Abbey' in October 1858.

An artist's impression from September 1858 of Queen Victoria's entourage leaving Leeds railway station to stay at Woodsley House, prior to opening the new Leeds Town Hall. This was the first visit to Leeds by a reigning monarch. Charles I had been kept a captive in Leeds during the Civil War.

3. Leeds city centre

An artist's impression from September 1858 of Queen Victoria's entourage leaving Leeds railway station to stay at Woodsley House, prior to opening the new Leeds Town Hall. This was the first visit to Leeds by a reigning monarch. Charles I had been kept a captive in Leeds during the Civil War.

An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's entourage passing through Clarendon Road. Her Majesty was in Leeds to open the new Town Hall. She had stayed at Woodsley House, home of Peter Fairburn, who was Mayor of Leeds and knighted by the Queen on this occasion. Woodsley House was built in 1840, architect was John Clarke. The Queen was accompanied by Prince Albert and Princesses Alice and Helena.

4. Woodhouse

An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's entourage passing through Clarendon Road. Her Majesty was in Leeds to open the new Town Hall. She had stayed at Woodsley House, home of Peter Fairburn, who was Mayor of Leeds and knighted by the Queen on this occasion. Woodsley House was built in 1840, architect was John Clarke. The Queen was accompanied by Prince Albert and Princesses Alice and Helena.

An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's visit to Leeds to open the new Town Hall. The view shows the Royal party at the junction of Boar Lane and Briggate, where there are elaborate decorations.

5. Leeds city centre

An artist's impression of Queen Victoria's visit to Leeds to open the new Town Hall. The view shows the Royal party at the junction of Boar Lane and Briggate, where there are elaborate decorations.

An artist's impression of the visit of Queen Victoria, to open the new Leeds Town Hall. Hull architect Cuthbert Brodrick won a design competition and was commissioned to build the Town Hall. Samuel Atak began the construction for the sum of £41,835. It was begun in 1853. The tower was later added at an additional cost of £5,500. In this view, the famous lions are not to be seen, they were added in 1867, work of William Day Keyworth Jnr. Queen Victoria is depicted on the steps as she was leaving the Town Hall.

6. Leeds city centre

An artist's impression of the visit of Queen Victoria, to open the new Leeds Town Hall. Hull architect Cuthbert Brodrick won a design competition and was commissioned to build the Town Hall. Samuel Atak began the construction for the sum of £41,835. It was begun in 1853. The tower was later added at an additional cost of £5,500. In this view, the famous lions are not to be seen, they were added in 1867, work of William Day Keyworth Jnr. Queen Victoria is depicted on the steps as she was leaving the Town Hall.

