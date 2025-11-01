Charming photos take you back to two neighbouring Leeds suburbs in the year 2000

1. Oulton
Oulton rugby kids in October 2000. Pictured, from left, are triplets Laura, Harry and Georhe Lloyd-Andersom, James and Daniel Nimmo-Taylor, Kyle and Aaron Owem amd Robert and Thomas Pinder. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Woodlesford
Police sealed off the bridge on the A642 Oulton to Garforth Road in November 2000 causing traffic problems. The bridge was closed with suspected structural problems due to flood waters. | Jim Moran Photo: Jim Moran
3. Oulton
Oulton Primary School pupils, Georgia Binks and Robert Gee, help construct a willow sculpture watched by Coun Brian Walker, left, and executive director of Groundwork Leeds, Dr John Howden in Rothwell County Park in June 2000. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Oulton
Neil Parsley of Oulton CC batting against Rothwell CC in the Leeds League in June 2000. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
5. Woodlesford
George Bowden working at Leventhorpe Vineyard in October 2000. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
6. Oulton
The successful school band at Royds School pictured in July 2000. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike