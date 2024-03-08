It was a decade when the community was building for the future thanks to the creation of the Seacroft estate which would go on to house generations of families. Landmarks and local industry are also featured in this trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 photo memories of Seacroft in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Construction of Brooklands Lane on the Seacroft Estate. Pictured in October 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Rogalls, manufacturing confectioners, on Seacroft Ring Road. Pictured in June 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Orson's store on the corner of York Road pictured in March 1954. The shop windows show bottles of beer and they advertise Guinness and Beaufoys nine reigns wine and sherry. Brick cottages adjoin. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Thrift Stores at number 1059 York Road and A Brougton tobacconists at 1061 York Road, a low height small brick shop. Thrift's has items in the window and a pram outside with a post box to the right. There are small brick cottages adjoining the shops. Pictured in February 1952. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
View looking east down Church Close from its junction with York Road. Numbers 1 and 3 are shown. Number 1 has large advertisements for Gevacolour Films, Butlin's Holiday Camp, Rolo chocolates and (partly obscured by a lamppost) Daz Washing Powder. An elderly couple walk down Church Close. Pictured in August 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The interior of the old pigeon cote on Pigeon Cote Farm. The cote is lined in brick with many recesses and perches for the birds. Holes in the roof are visible. Pictured in September 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net