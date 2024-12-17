1. Churwell in the 1960s
The boundary and road signs between Churwell, Morley and Leeds on Elland Road. A sign warns of the danger of low headroom of 16'6" beneath the bridge. Churwell Station was constructed to the left of the bridge. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
All Saints Church in Elland Road pictured in October 1968 before the surrounding trees were removed. The church was consecrated on All Saints Day in 1901. It is the junior sister church of St. Peter's at the Prospect. It was the successor to the mission church which was in Morley Town Hall. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
A view of the Borough of Morley signpost at the bottom of Churwell Hill, Elland Road. The signpost shows the Borough Coat of Arms and denotes that one is entering Churwell. The sign was put up after some children had been killed on Churwell Hill in 1962. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
W.L. Ingle Ltd, Millshaw Leather Works pictured in October 1965. It was the largest leather works in Europe in its heyday. The oldest part of the building was originally built as a textile mill and William Law Ingle moved in in 1899. He twice became Mayor of Morley, in 1911 and 1912. The works were sold to Croda International and then amalgamated with Kitchen's at Beverley. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Japa Mills at Laneside off Victoria Road in October 1968. The name Japa is an abbreviation for 'Just Another Paper Article.' The site was formerly owned by the Scarth family and Laneside Mills made textiles here for many years. Laneside Mills is now demolished and the Laneside Housing Estate occupies the site. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
the Japa Factory at Laneside Mills. From 1936 the former textile mills were occupied by Japa, manufacturers of paper products. 'Japa' is an acronym for 'Just Another Paper Article'. In the foreground there are stacks of building materials. Pictured in October 1968. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
