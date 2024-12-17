4 . Churwell in the 1960s

W.L. Ingle Ltd, Millshaw Leather Works pictured in October 1965. It was the largest leather works in Europe in its heyday. The oldest part of the building was originally built as a textile mill and William Law Ingle moved in in 1899. He twice became Mayor of Morley, in 1911 and 1912. The works were sold to Croda International and then amalgamated with Kitchen's at Beverley. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive