Scatcherd Hill from Coffin Corner in August 1967, giving a similar view to 60 years earlier when the wall of Morley House stretched all down the left hand side pavement. The picture was taken at a time when the parade of shops on the right still catered for traditional Morley goods. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The Church Street branch of Morley Co-op pictured in August 1967. This was built in two sections, one part in the 1880s which by this time had been converted into a small Co-op supermarket and the other part in 1914. The part here named Norman's (Norman Dance, an East Ardsley hairdresser who moved here after his shop in the Falls was demolished under slum clearance orders) was originally a Co-op butchers. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Cheapside, Morley Bottoms, looking directly past the traffic lights at the bottom of Scatcherd Hill. Some of the old Edwardian names still appear over two of the shops, but of the modern names only that of Norman Fox, the ironmonger, is easy to distinguish. Pictured in August 1967. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Chapel Hill from Morley Bottoms in August 1967. On the left hand side is the Conservative Club built in 1899 and three shops underneath. Beyond are the steps up to Bank Street and on to the Club fields of Cross Church Street Working Men's Club. After comes the cycle shop of John Hutchins and the base of the tall buildings which are also entered from Bank Street behind. Further up the hill are insurance offices and steps up to Bank Street. On the right hand side the photo shows the shop of Arthur Rogerson who took over the business of Baxter's fish, game and poultry merchants. This is the corner shop of a block that runs from 2 to 6 up Chapel Hill and 1 to 9 on Station Road. Some of the other buildings in this group had been demolished before they were listed. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Shops on Queen Street almost opposite the Town Hall. The centre two shops are dated 1906. One of this pair is Crockatt's Dry Cleaners, which at this time along with Althams being the oldest traders in Queen Street, both being mentioned in Robinson's Trade Directory for 1905. The second shop is the Westminster Bank, soon to close with its merger with the National Provincial Bank. On the left the electrical firm of Greenside is shown before its takeover of Ernest Wilson's next door; later it went out of business due to the death of Raymond Williamson, the managing director. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Looking down the final part of Scatcherd Hill into Morley Bottoms. The view is taken outside Jack Wilcock's shop and the buildings on the right hand side are as they have been for many years but on the left hand side there has been widespread clearance of shops, the road has been widened, the pavement widened and a banking made for shrubs and bulbs. Pictured in August 1967. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
