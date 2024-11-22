4 . Morley in 1967

Chapel Hill from Morley Bottoms in August 1967. On the left hand side is the Conservative Club built in 1899 and three shops underneath. Beyond are the steps up to Bank Street and on to the Club fields of Cross Church Street Working Men's Club. After comes the cycle shop of John Hutchins and the base of the tall buildings which are also entered from Bank Street behind. Further up the hill are insurance offices and steps up to Bank Street. On the right hand side the photo shows the shop of Arthur Rogerson who took over the business of Baxter's fish, game and poultry merchants. This is the corner shop of a block that runs from 2 to 6 up Chapel Hill and 1 to 9 on Station Road. Some of the other buildings in this group had been demolished before they were listed. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive