Charismatic photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1940s

4 . Chapeltown in the 1940s

The construction of a static water supply basin built as a wartime measure on the grounds and site of Tiplin Hall off Savile Drive, which had been demolished in the early 1930s. Cement skimming is in progress. In the background are industrial buildings on Buslingthorpe Lane, a mill chimney and Bronte House on Scott Hall Road. Pictured in August 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net