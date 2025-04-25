These photos turn back the clock to the 1990s, a decade in which an audacious crime caper played out in the heart of the community and one which turned out to be bungling rather than brilliant. Robbers hatched a plan to steal thousands from the Yorkshire Bank in the community. The story is one memory which make up 16 photos in this gallery which features pubs, restaurants, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia