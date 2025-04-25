Captivating photos to take you back to Cross Gates in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

A bungled bank robbery, a visit from a TV star and award-winning pies are all featured in this wonderful rewind charting a decade in the life of Cross Gates.

These photos turn back the clock to the 1990s, a decade in which an audacious crime caper played out in the heart of the community and one which turned out to be bungling rather than brilliant. Robbers hatched a plan to steal thousands from the Yorkshire Bank in the community. The story is one memory which make up 16 photos in this gallery which features pubs, restaurants, shops, fundraising and local sport.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cross Gates in the 1990s.

1. Crossgates in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cross Gates in the 1990s. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

2. Cross Gates in the 1990s

Inside Crossgates Shopping Centre in May 1999. | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth

3. Cross Gates in the 1990s

The Travellers Rest pub pictured in July 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Cross Gates in the 1990s

Plans were revealed for a off-road motorcycle track at Barnbow Common in June 1996. Pictured is chair of the off road biking campaign, Chris Nelson (far left) and Mick Richmond, project developer watch a biker use the proposed track . | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

5. Cross Gates in the 1990s

A Securicor truck and Barclays Bank at the Arndale Centre were the scene of an armed robbery in November 1995. | Giles Rocholl Photo: Giles Rocholl

6. Cross Gates in the 1990s

The sales team at Staintons estate agents on Austhorpe Road in March 1997. Pictured, clockwise from front, is area valuer Janet Ellis, Giselle Ledgard, Jackie Hollingworth, Pat Dobson, David Pank, Andrew Milnes, Emma Field and Lisa Milsted. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

