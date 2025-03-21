Captivating photos take you back to Cross Gates in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:17 BST

These captivating and charming photos showcase life in Cross Gates during the 1950s.

They turn the spotlight on local landmarks, local industry as well as shops and pubs during the decade. Crossgates Library, Barnbow Munitions factory and the Travellers Rest are all featured in this wonderful rewind. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Staff at the Thrift Store on Station Road in 1955.

1. Crossgates in the 1950s

Staff at the Thrift Store on Station Road in 1955. | Third Party Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Completed bridge on Station Road. Station Hotel and Tetley pub on left, lorry parked full of beer barrels. Crossgates station and Ritz Cinema. Pictured in September 1955.

2. Crossgates in the 1950s

Completed bridge on Station Road. Station Hotel and Tetley pub on left, lorry parked full of beer barrels. Crossgates station and Ritz Cinema. Pictured in September 1955. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A ceremony to fix a plaque on the wall of Crossgates Library in November 1952.

3. Crossgates in the 1950s

A ceremony to fix a plaque on the wall of Crossgates Library in November 1952. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Construction of Cross Gates Bridge over Leeds-York railway. Crane supplied by M. Harrison and Co., Leeds, manufactured by Smiths of Rodley. Pictured in September 1954.

4. Crossgates in the 1950s

Construction of Cross Gates Bridge over Leeds-York railway. Crane supplied by M. Harrison and Co., Leeds, manufactured by Smiths of Rodley. Pictured in September 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Cross Gates Bridge in September 1955. Station Hotel a Tetley's public house is visible on the right. On the extreme right is a gasometer for storing towns gas.

5. Crossgates in the 1950s

Cross Gates Bridge in September 1955. Station Hotel a Tetley's public house is visible on the right. On the extreme right is a gasometer for storing towns gas. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Staff at Barnbow Munitions Factory enjoy a Christmas party in December 1953.

6. Crossgates in the 1950s

Staff at Barnbow Munitions Factory enjoy a Christmas party in December 1953. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Cross Gates
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice